ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Luis Felix

Senior Signing Spotlight: Luis Felix
Standing tall amidst disruption, Felix is college-bound to Mayville State
SPOTLIGHT: 2/17/21
Many athletes have faced uphill battles to finish high school and make their way onto a college football roster. Few have had to it the way that Luis Felix did.
Family is a big component when players talk about not only the game on the field, but the support they have of one another. At some schools, the program becomes a family where teammates help take care of one another. Then, of course, there is the family unit at home serving as another support structure not only in the game of football, but with everything else in life.
In the fall of 2018, Felix, a sophomore at the time, was returning home after football practice at Trevor G. Browne High School in West Phoenix. When he got there, his family was gone.
"A neighbor told me ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) came and took my parents back to Mexico," Felix said in an e-mail interview. "I went from sleeping in the park to couch surfing with friends. Thankfully, my teammates really helped me."
Felix was emancipated the next day granting him legal independence. He currently lives with a teammate, but has a job and will start renting his own spot soon. Two constants that showed his maturity were keeping his nose clean from the law and working on his education.
"Football helped me stay on track with my academics and kept me out of trouble," Felix said. "There's so much that has happened around my life that football was the perfect outlet."
Felix played in eight varsity games for the Bruins as a junior. He was poised to become a starter and have a big senior season when the pandemic happened, and come fall, the Phoenix Union District was holding back in letting its athletes practice, let alone take the field, for competition.
It was four weeks after most teams in the Valley got to begin their seasons that Trevor Browne kicked its first game off at home against Fairfax. Not under the Friday night lights, but on a Saturday morning. With no fans permitted in the stands.
The "season" for TGBHS lasted just three weeks. Those in the district expressed more concern about rising COVID-19 numbers than the bulk of the state, and the plug was pulled. Felix, a linebacker, led the Bruins in tackles with 20.
After it was over, the coaching staff that was new to Trevor Browne in 2020 helped those players that had the desire, and the talent, to play on Saturdays. Head coach Francisco Rangel was hired in February of last year to guide a school that has not enjoyed a winning season since 2009. Just 27, Rangel is an Arizona native that played football at Kellis. He made sure that limited film got out there.
In December, Felix (6-2, 215) had offers from Ottawa in Surprise and Mayville State in North Dakota. He took tours of both schools with the Mayville one being virtual. Felix enjoyed both of the experiences.
"I owe a lot to football and am excited to be going to Mayville State," Felix said. "Mayville State just made me feel the most wanted, which was the biggest difference. It meant a lot for the coaches to come from North Dakota and make time to meet me and tell me about the school."
Thank you to everyone who has been apart of my football journey! I’m excited about the future! #COMMITMENT #GoBruins #GoComets@browne_football @CoachRangel50 @TGBHS_BRUINS @CoachDrew18 @daCoachPreyer @CoachRangel1 pic.twitter.com/m9Ss3DmPLS— LuisFelix_32 (@32Luisfelix) January 8, 2021
A multi-sport athlete, Felix has competed in track since middle school. He said that has helped him prepare for football.
It's rare for a Trevor Browne athlete to extend his football career into college. That is something the new coaching staff wanted to change and they have done so. Accompanying Felix to Mayville State is offensive guard Fernando Macias. Quarterback Angel Lydon signed with Dakota State (S. Dak.) and kicker Brian Angeles will play for the Maricopa Mustangs in the HJCAC.
"It really is a dream come true," Felix said. "Coach Rangel told us from Day One to focus on school and keep our grades up and he would help us get our names out there. I just want to be a good role model so other students can realize you can accomplish a lot at TGB."
Including Felix and Macias, Mayville State signed a total of eight Arizona senior football players earlier this month. The Comets will kick off the 2021 fall season on Aug. 28 at Roosevelt (Ill.). Mayville State is in the North Star Athletic Association (NAIA) and finished 1-5 last fall. MSU has two road games scheduled for April at Presentation (S. Dak.) and Dakota State to finish off the 20-21 slate.
Felix has an older brother and a cousin living in Arizona. His parents are still in Mexico and he talks to them every day. It's been a large support staff for everything the senior has had to go through, and he is very appreciative for it all.
"I would like to specifically thank David Felix, Alan Nunez, Fernando Macias and his family for opening their doors," Luis Felix said. "I would like to thank Natalie Veronica, Jacob Lopez, Briana Sainz, Cynthia Valencia, Coach Rangel, Coach Murat, the 'other' Coach Rangel, and Miss B. I could go on and on with the people I have to thank. I don't know where I would be without the support. I have been blessed."
