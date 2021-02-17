ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Luis Felix

This is No. 10 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 265) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

SPOTLIGHT: 2/17/21

Many athletes have faced uphill battles to finish high school and make their way onto a college football roster. Few have had to it the way that Luis Felix did.

Family is a big component when players talk about not only the game on the field, but the support they have of one another. At some schools, the program becomes a family where teammates help take care of one another. Then, of course, there is the family unit at home serving as another support structure not only in the game of football, but with everything else in life.

In the fall of 2018, Felix, a sophomore at the time, was returning home after football practice at Trevor G. Browne High School in West Phoenix. When he got there, his family was gone.

"A neighbor told me ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) came and took my parents back to Mexico," Felix said in an e-mail interview. "I went from sleeping in the park to couch surfing with friends. Thankfully, my teammates really helped me."



Felix was emancipated the next day granting him legal independence. He currently lives with a teammate, but has a job and will start renting his own spot soon. Two constants that showed his maturity were keeping his nose clean from the law and working on his education.



"Football helped me stay on track with my academics and kept me out of trouble," Felix said. "There's so much that has happened around my life that football was the perfect outlet."

Felix played in eight varsity games for the Bruins as a junior. He was poised to become a starter and have a big senior season when the pandemic happened, and come fall, the Phoenix Union District was holding back in letting its athletes practice, let alone take the field, for competition.

It was four weeks after most teams in the Valley got to begin their seasons that Trevor Browne kicked its first game off at home against Fairfax. Not under the Friday night lights, but on a Saturday morning. With no fans permitted in the stands.

