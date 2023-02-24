Senior Signing Spotlight: Mack Molander
Eastmark QB signs with Augustana
This is No. 14 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 284) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/24/23
There is a whole world of Division II colleges, and most of them are not in the West. In all, there are 169 D-II schools that play football (more than Division I FBS), which means there are many college recruits that may not be familiar with these schools. Division II schools are allotted 36 scholarships, with almost all of the players receiving partials.
Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Vikings had three players from the East Valley sign earlier this month. One of them was Eastmark quarterback Mack Molander, who wasn't aware of AU until their coaches reached out to him.
"My coaches did a good job of reaching out to college coaches of all different levels," Molander said in an e-mail interview. "Augustana University sent me a text saying they were interested in recruiting me."
It wasn't until a few weeks after winning the 3A State Championship Game that Molander received his first offer. He ended up with a half dozen, including that one from Augustana the day after Christmas. Molander committed to AU in mid-January and signed on Feb. 1.
"Augustana has something great being built over there and I want to be a part of it," Molander said. "They have great coaches and a good culture. They also have a great program for what I want to major in."
Molander began his high school career at Queen Creek and then transferred to Eastmark after his sophomore year. He played in half of the varsity games for the Firebirds in his junior season (sitting out the first half of the year). Last fall, he threw all but one of the passes that Eastmark attempted all season.
In that senior year, the 6-3, 210-pound signal caller passed for 3,066 yards and 37 touchdowns. He completed 69 percent of his throws and is a dual-threat, rushing for 484 yards and 11 TDs (6.7 yards/carry). Eastmark went 13-1 and won the school's first title in just its third varsity season. In the championship game, Molander threw three touchdown passes and scored three more running in a 42-21 win over Thatcher. The head coach that started the program with a freshman team in 2019 is former Brophy head coach Scooter Molander, Mack's father.
"I liked how we were able to create our own culture and bring an important championship win back for our school and community," Molander said. "I enjoyed playing under my dad and I loved the daily grind alongside my brothers during the season and offseason."
Molander is a multi-sport athlete that played on the Firebird basketball team and threw the javelin on the EHS track and field squad. His holding of the Gold Ball after the football season may have been the first time he was a team champion at EHS, but Molander also took state in the javelin in both his sophomore and junior seasons. When he's not playing sports, he is the student body vice president.
"I love this school and how involved I am able to be," Molander said.
He's also involved in the classroom and carries a 4.2 GPA. Molander is planning to study broadcast journalism and hopes to one day get in that field in the world of sports.
In addition to Molander, his main wide receiver from the Firebirds, Austin Johnston, will be going to Augustana. Johnston hauled in 77 passes for 1,562 yards and 22 touchdowns. AU will have a new offensive coordinator next season as Tyler Paopao was hired for the position earlier this month. He comes to the Vikings after five years as the wide receivers coach at South Dakota. Augustana finished 7-4 last season. The Vikings will host the University of Mary (N. Dak.) in Sioux Falls on Sept. 2 to kick off the 2023 season.
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)
Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)
Support our sponsor: