Eastmark QB signs with Augustana

This is No. 14 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 284) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



SPOTLIGHT: 2/24/23 There is a whole world of Division II colleges, and most of them are not in the West. In all, there are 169 D-II schools that play football (more than Division I FBS), which means there are many college recruits that may not be familiar with these schools. Division II schools are allotted 36 scholarships, with almost all of the players receiving partials. Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Vikings had three players from the East Valley sign earlier this month. One of them was Eastmark quarterback Mack Molander, who wasn't aware of AU until their coaches reached out to him. "My coaches did a good job of reaching out to college coaches of all different levels," Molander said in an e-mail interview. "Augustana University sent me a text saying they were interested in recruiting me."

It wasn't until a few weeks after winning the 3A State Championship Game that Molander received his first offer. He ended up with a half dozen, including that one from Augustana the day after Christmas. Molander committed to AU in mid-January and signed on Feb. 1. "Augustana has something great being built over there and I want to be a part of it," Molander said. "They have great coaches and a good culture. They also have a great program for what I want to major in."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgdGFsZSBvZiB0aGUgdGFwZSDwn5O977iPPGJyPjxicj5DQzog PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYWNrTW9sYW5kZXI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1hY2tNb2xhbmRlcjwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmVUaGVSb2NrP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQmVUaGVSb2NrPC9hPiB8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CdWlsZGluZ0No YW1waW9ucz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0J1 aWxkaW5nQ2hhbXBpb25zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaHFY c2NGMnFZSSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hxWHNjRjJxWUk8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQXVndXN0YW5hIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQXVnaWVGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BdWdpZUZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNjIwODYzNDI5 Njg5OTc0Nzg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDEsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Molander began his high school career at Queen Creek and then transferred to Eastmark after his sophomore year. He played in half of the varsity games for the Firebirds in his junior season (sitting out the first half of the year). Last fall, he threw all but one of the passes that Eastmark attempted all season. In that senior year, the 6-3, 210-pound signal caller passed for 3,066 yards and 37 touchdowns. He completed 69 percent of his throws and is a dual-threat, rushing for 484 yards and 11 TDs (6.7 yards/carry). Eastmark went 13-1 and won the school's first title in just its third varsity season. In the championship game, Molander threw three touchdown passes and scored three more running in a 42-21 win over Thatcher. The head coach that started the program with a freshman team in 2019 is former Brophy head coach Scooter Molander, Mack's father. "I liked how we were able to create our own culture and bring an important championship win back for our school and community," Molander said. "I enjoyed playing under my dad and I loved the daily grind alongside my brothers during the season and offseason."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FYXN0bWFya+KAmXMgb2ZmZW5zZSBpcyBvbiDwn5Sl8J+UpVNlbmlv ciBRQiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hY2tNb2xhbmRl cj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWFja01vbGFuZGVyPC9hPiB0aHJv d3MgYSBidWxsZXQgdG8gU2VuaW9yIFRFIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTXVsbGVuYXV4V3lhdHQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QE11bGxlbmF1eFd5YXR0PC9hPiBvbiBhIHBvc3Qtcm91dGUgZm9yIGFub3Ro ZXIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FYXN0bWFya19GRj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARWFzdG1hcmtfRkY8L2E+IFRELCBFYXN0 bWFyayAyMSBTYWJpbm8gMCBpbiB0aGUgMXN0IFEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BWkhTRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFa SFNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9laHNfZmly ZWJpcmRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBlaHNfZmlyZWJpcmRzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRWc2aUNNZzJQcyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0VnNmlDTWcyUHM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29keSBDYW1lcm9u IChAQ29keVRDYW1lcm9uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvZHlUQ2FtZXJvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4MTExMDQxMDQ3NTgwMjYyND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=