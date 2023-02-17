Greenway receiver headed to Hastings

This is No. 11 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 276) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/17/23 Many football players are encouraged to take up a second sport. It fuels competition, uses different muscles to lessen injuries, creates versatility to possibly play other positions, and simply become well-rounded. One of those multiple-sport athletes playing at a high level is Matthew Johanson. The 6-1, 180-pound wide receiver at Greenway earned Second Team All-4A Skyline Region Honors at the offensive utility/flex position. Johanson has also played for the championship in singles tennis the past two springs. In December, he committed to Hastings College in Nebraska. "Hastings is an amazing fit for me academically and sportswise," Johanson said in an e-mail interview. "It provided me with an opportunity to play both sports, access to the lifting coach, and getting deep in my understanding of human anatomy." Hastings' coaches first got a look at Johanson when he competed at a camp there last June. The next day, he visited the campus and enjoys the culture. "(Head) Coach (Matt) Franzen and Coach (Kyle) Suttles were readily available and truly helpful in providing assistance to improve my game," Johanson said. "The weightlifting room is pretty much state-of-the-art and is something I am looking forward to using every day."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIHRvIHdlbGNvbWUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NSm9oYW5zb24yND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATUpv aGFuc29uMjQ8L2E+IGludG8gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSENCcm9uY29GYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASENC cm9uY29GYmFsbDwvYT4gRkFNSUxZISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xldEVtQnVjaz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0xldEVtQnVjazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JyaWNrQW5kTW9ydGFyP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQnJpY2tBbmRNb3J0YXI8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9OU0QyMz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05TRDIzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRnUzbFFyZGM1eCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0Z1M2xRcmRjNXg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGFzdGluZ3MgQ29sbGVn ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEhDQnJvbmNvRmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSENCcm9uY29GYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYyMDkwNzg0NjQ5 NjkyNzc0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxLCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Johanson led Greenway in all three receiving statistical categories with 40 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. In two years on varsity for the Demons, he scored 16 touchdowns (13 receiving) plus a couple two-point conversions for an even 100 points. Talented in other areas, he did some kicking in 2021 and scored eight extra points. He also punted for last season's team. Johanson just recently had a birthday and turned 17. This is just his third year of high school. He carries a 4.4 GPA and decided to reclassify from the '24 class to 2023. He enjoys playing both sports at a high level and being in class all day make it harder to do so. "The hours at school and tennis tournaments don't work well together," Johanson said. "I had to take my education into my own hands. Seeing my brother, who is playing college football at Grinnell, just helped me to seal my decision to graduate earlier and pursue my dream." Kevin Johanson, a defensive back, is two years older than Matthew and graduated from GHS last year. The two played together on varsity and both crossed the end zone in a win over Moon Valley.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiBsYXN0IG5pZ2h0cyB3aW4gU2VuaW9yIEtldmluIEpvaGFuc29u IHJldHVybmVkIGEgS2lja29mZiBmb3IgYSBzY29yZSBhbmQgU29waG9tb3Jl IE1hdHRoZXcgSm9oYW5zb24gaGFkIDIgcmVjZWl2aW5nIFREcy4gV2UgYmVs aWV2ZSB0aGlzIGlzIHRoZSB0aGlyZCB0aW1lIGluIHNjaG9vbCBoaXN0b3J5 IGJyb3RoZXJzIGhhdmUgc2NvcmVkIGluIHRoZSBzYW1lIGdhbWUhPC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgR3JlZW53YXkgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBHcmVlbndheV9GQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HcmVlbndheV9GQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0 MTg2NjE3MDM1Nzg1ODMwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The end of February brings the beginning of varsity tennis season and Johanson is getting ready for that. As a team, Greenway went 11-3 last year in AIA dual matches. Communication between the coaches at the college level is important. Hastings has an undergraduate enrollment of just 1,200. "I am planning on continuing to be a two-sport athlete at Hastings, too," Johanson said. "The football coaches and tennis (Head) Coach (Josh) Sodorff were helpful in that decision and assured me that this is the correct path for me at Hastings." One of the workouts that Johanson does in his free time is Olympic lifting. He'll practice with some 225-pound cleans and 245-pound split jerks. This does help him in both sports. "I am a bit of an exercise science freak and even have an anatomical skeleton in my room," Johanson said. "While I do not compete in Olympic lifting, I believe it increases my athleticism for tennis and football." After four straight winning seasons on the football field, it was a tough 2022 for Greenway. The Demons finished 2-8. It was a young team that had several sophomores getting varsity experience early. Johanson said he'll miss his teammates and coaches at GHS. "(Head) Coach (Ed) Cook and the team were in the middle of rebuilding, and I am sad I won't be able to see how it turns out," Johanson said. "I also will miss wide receiver coach (Duane) Perez, who became an amazing friend and our trainer, Ron (Kordonowy), who kept me playing."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JQ1lNSTogIFRoZSBEZW1vbnMgc3RheWVkIHVuZGVmZWF0ZWQgYmVo aW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QcmVw U3BvdGxpZ2h0TVZQP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jUHJlcFNwb3RsaWdodE1WUDwvYT4gTWF0dGhldyBKb2hhbnNvbiYjMzk7 cyAxNzIgcmVjZWl2aW5nIHlhcmRzIGFuZCB0d28gdG91Y2hkb3ducyE8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dyZWVud2F5X0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHcmVlbndheV9GQjwvYT46IDMyPGJyPk1vb24gVmFs bGV5OiAyMjxicj48YnI+V2F0Y2ggaXQgYWdhaW4gb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BPaXBhamxlY2UiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wT2lwYWpsZWNl PC9hPiE8YnI+PGJyPvCfjpnvuI86IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSUFtSmFja09IYXJhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJQW1K YWNrT0hhcmE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9UOGtBWHQwUGJO Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVDhrQVh0MFBiTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBO U1BOIC0gQXJpem9uYSAoQE5TUE5hcml6b25hKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05TUE5hcml6b25hL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQyOTI4NDA3NDQw ODU5MTM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK