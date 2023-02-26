This is No. 15 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 286) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

"I decided to sign with the P-Wolfs because of their academics and I see myself being great there," Quezada said in an e-mail interview. "I will be going to visit Nebraska Wesleyan University on March 24th to see the facilities and academics of the university."

The 5-9, 180-pounder is an intelligent hard worker that shows leadership on and off the field and is coachable. He hasn't had the chance to be on campus yet in Lincoln, but plans to soon.

Michael Quezada had offers from a few schools in the Midwest. When looking at these colleges, the Tolleson Union running back took into account the educational aspect as well as the football program side. After he graduates in May, Quezada will be heading to Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Quezada didn't start playing football until his freshman year. Because he was new to the padded version of the game, he wasn't on the field much at first. He did know the rules and nuances of the game because he had experience playing flag football.

"I was so new to physical football," Quezada said. "I played flag football and learned a lot from that, but I was not able to play physical football because of financial reasons. I always played different sports growing up like baseball, basketball, and soccer."

After getting that first exposure to the game as a freshman, everything stopped his sophomore year. It was 2020 and Tolleson's district wasn't letting its schools practice or play games the first fall of the pandemic.

But things improved after that. Tolleson had a new head football coach in Rich Wellbrock and he had to create a rebirth of the program after the lost year. The new staff made an impact, not just in winning football games (the Wolverines were 7-3 in 2021), but in what it was doing for these young men. Quezada said the past two years of playing football at Tolleson were the best two years he's had in life.

"The bonding experience between my brothers and family that I have created there was such a great feeling for me," Quezada said. "I can't wait to see how much this program will grow from Coach Wellbrock and the coaching staff who have made me such a great player."

Aside from football, Quezada played baseball and ran track at TUHS. Prior to high school, he also played basketball. However, football became his primary sport.

"I wanted to try out for basketball since my brother and I played for so long together," Quezada said. "But, I focused on perfecting my craft for the sport I have so much passion for and knew that I could be great in this amazing sport!"

With Nebraska Wesleyan being in Division III, it cannot award athletic scholarships. However, with his 3.4 GPA, Quezada was able to get almost all of his tuition paid by achieving an academic scholarship.

One challenge Quezada had to overcome was only having carries in four games in his senior year. He had to market himself to college suitors.

"Getting limited carries, I knew to put my all into every carry, and doing so, gave me much of what I needed to get eyes on me," Quezada said. "To help with my recruiting, I was invited to a prospect camp with Ottawa University, Arizona Christian University, and a couple other schools on the West Coast. A big advancement in my recruitment was my position coach assisting me to put my highlight film together."

