Lee Williams QB signs with Mount Union

This is No. 17 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 358) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



Advertisement

SPOTLIGHT: 3/8/24 There is a whole world of Division III colleges, and most of them are not in the West. In all, there are 240 D-III schools that play football (more than Division I FBS or Division II), which means there are many college recruits that may not be familiar with these schools. Division III schools are not allowed to give athletic scholarships, but many of them offer academic scholarships based on performance in the classroom. The University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio plays in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Last season's roster for the Purple Raiders had four players from Arizona. Another from State 48 will be joining them next season as Noah Petrauschke signed there last month. The Lee Williams quarterback first learned of the D-III powerhouse through a close friend of his father, who played for Mount Union 23 years ago and won a national championship. The relationship with the school for Petrauschke began when the former player sent his film to one of the coaches there. "Coach Monty (Don Montgomery) then reached out to us via Twitter asking if we would like to make a visit to the campus and come see a playoff game," Petrauschke said in an e-mail interview. "We connected from there and I committed." Petrauschke enjoyed his visit to the campus in northern Ohio (60 miles southeast of Cleveland). In addition to the football aspect of the school, he got to check out the academics as well. "The campus was a great size, about 2,500 students," Petrauschke said. "I met some of the faculty on my visit and they were very respectful and extremely kind. Meeting the coaches was a great experience. Also, meeting some of the players. There was a guy there that was from Arizona, so I got to really connect with him and ask him quite a bit of questions on Mount and how he feels being so far from family. I really did connect with Coach Monty while I was there and also meeting (Head) Coach (Geoff) Dartt was a great experience as well."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBtdWx0aXBsZSBjb252ZXJzYXRpb25zIHdpdGggZmFtaWx5 LCBtZW50b3JzIGFuZCBjb2FjaGVzLCBJIGhhdmUgbWFkZSB0aGUgZGVjaXNp b24gdG8gY29tbWl0IHRvIE1vdW50IFVuaW9uIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkgaW4gQWxs aWFuY2UsIE9ILiBUaGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaEdlb2ZmRGFydHQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoR2VvZmZEYXJ0dDwvYT4gZm9yIHRoZSBvcHBvcnR1bml0eSB0byBjb21w ZXRlIHVuZGVyIHlvdXIgbGVhZGVyc2hpcCEgPGJyPjxicj5UaGFuayB5b3Ug dG8gbXkgcGFyZW50cywgZmFtaWx5LCBjb2FjaGVzIGFuZCB0ZWFtbWF0ZXPi gKYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFoWlhjcFNkVzgiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS8xaFpYY3BTZFc4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vYWggUGV0cmF1 c2Noa2UgKEB0aGVyZWFscm9ja2V0OSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS90aGVyZWFscm9ja2V0OS9zdGF0dXMvMTc0NzI5OTAwMDAzMjg1 MDIyOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE2LCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Petrauschke played football all four of his years at Lee Williams HS in Kingman. His sophomore year, he got a little time on varsity playing defense. In 2022, he was the backup quarterback and got involved in the offense with some runs while also playing defensive back. Last season, he finally got the call to be starting quarterback (and also remained on defense). He got to show what he could do as he took almost every snap for the Volunteers. In that senior year, the 6-1, 190-pound signal caller passed for 2,031 yards and 25 touchdowns. He completed almost 60 percent of his throws and is a dual-threat, rushing for 991 yards and 13 TDs (8.5 yards/carry). Petrauschke (who was named the region's Player of the Year) still played a hybrid linebacker/cornerback and recorded 53 tackles along with two interceptions. Lee Williams went 9-1 in the regular season and made the playoffs for just the third time in its 11-year history. The Vols were 4A Grand Canyon Region champions (5-0 in region play). LWHS was led by Stevann Brown, who was in just his second year as a varsity head coach after graduating from Chadron State in 2020 (Brown was later named Gilbert's new head coach in December). Petrauschke loved the culture that Brown created.

"Stevann Brown is one of the most competitive and fearless leaders I have ever met," Petrauschke said. "He fueled me to be the leader and player I was. On another note, I enjoyed playing with my brothers for the last time, the guys I had grown close to these last four years. I enjoyed the spread and high-tempo offense we ran and also playing defense for probably the last time. I truly enjoyed playing for all the coaches I had there, Smitty, Quinn, Lumas, C, Graves, O , OB, Petey, Brown, and all the others I probably forgot. They are the main reason I enjoyed playing and I thank them."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XUiBEZXZpbiBXaGl0ZSBjYXRjaGVzIGEgMjAteWFyZCBURCB0b3Nz IGZyb20gUUIgTm9haCBQZXRyYXVzY2hrZSByaWdodCBiZWZvcmUgaGFsZnRp bWUgYW5kIHRoZSBWb2x1bnRlZXJzIGFyZSBvbiB0aGUgYm9hcmQsIDIxLTcs IDA6MzEgMlEuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUNQRm9v dGJhbGwxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQUNQRm9vdGJhbGwxNzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MZWVXaWxsaWFtc0hT P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMZWVXaWxsaWFtc0hTPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQXpQcmVwczM2NT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0F6UHJlcHMzNjU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ScmdvMW85OEdnIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vUnJnbzFvOThHZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmlhbiBNLiBC ZXJnbmVyIEpyLiAoQEF6UHJlcHMzNjVCcmlhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BelByZXBzMzY1QnJpYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3MjI4MTIy NzE2OTU3MDQ0ODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTAs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Petrauschke is a multi-sport athlete who plays shortstop for the Volunteer baseball team (and is batting .444 through the first eight games). When he's not playing sports, he participates in the school's Youth Alive Club and is on the student council. He's also engaged in the classroom and carries a 4.2 GPA. Petrauschke thinks he is going to study to get a degree in Finance, but he still has time if he decides there is something else he enjoys or wants to pursue a career in. Mount Union is one of the most tradition-rich schools in all of Division III. The Purple Raiders have 34 OAC titles and 13 national championships to their credit. The Mount made another run last year, starting the season off at 11-0 before falling in the second round of the playoffs. The 10-0 regular season was the 32nd perfect one in school history. The '24 schedule will begin on Sept. 7 on the road at Ferrum (Va.). Before he heads up to Ohio, Petrauschke had some people he wanted to thank that have helped him along the way. "I want to shout out my Dad," Petrauschke said. "He is the sole reason I have my hard working and determination traits and love for sports. He pushes me every single day to be the best leader, student, and brother. Thank you Dad. Want to say thank you to Patrick Oboyle for telling me Dad to bring me to Lee Williams. I'm so glad I came to this school and I hope I leave with a legacy. Also want to give love to Coach Brown. We got through a lot of tough times together and we battled through the nitty gritty. You are such a great leader, brother, mentor, and coach. Thank you for everything you have done for my family and me."

