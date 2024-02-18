Boulder Creek tight end signs with Fort Lewis

This is No. 4 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 331) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



Advertisement

SPOTLIGHT: 2/18/24 Fort Lewis College is a Division II school located in the city of Durango in southwestern Colorado. It has a relatively small enrollment of 3,300, an average of 19 students in classes, and 59 majors to choose from. The school's football program has also recruited Arizona in recent years. There were 22 players from the state on the Skyhawks' roster last season. And at least eight more new recruits are set to join them for training camp late this summer with head coach Johnny Cox. One of those is Peyton Buschlen. Buschlen, who is 6-2 and 225 pounds, is a tight end at Boulder Creek. He had college interest and offers from all levels including Drake (Iowa), Western Colorado, and the University of Redlands (Calif.). The efforts that FLC made, combined with some intangibles, got his attention. Add to that, it's less than seven hours northeast by car, and it led to his commitment in January. "Fort Lewis was the best opportunity all around for location, coaches, and positional fit," Buschlen said in an e-mail interview. "They like my versatility as a player with playing three positions." Fort Lewis was one of the schools at the Lake Forest Mega Camp in North Phoenix back in May. In Buschlen's busy summer schedule, he visited Durango and competed in the FLC Elite Camp last July. He received an offer in November and took an official visit to Fort Lewis in December. The trips allowed him to build a relationship with the coaching staff. "The campus is really beautiful," Buschlen said. "Durango is amazing. I'm studying Health Sciences with the desire to eventually get into physical therapy in post grad."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBtb3JuaW5nIHRvIHNpZ24gbXkgTkxJIHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRkxDRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEZMQ0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiB3aXRoIG15IGZhbWlseSBhbmQg dGVhbW1hdGVzISEhIEdsYWQgdG8gYmUgYSBTa3loYXdrISA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vZEw3Z1dRR0REVSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RMN2dX UUdERFU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGV5dG9uIOKAnFdhZmZsZSBIb3VzZeKA nSBCdXNjaGxlbiAoQHBjYnVzY2hsZW4zNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wY2J1c2NobGVuMzQvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTUyNDUzMzc5NDA1 MjExMzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgNywgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Buschlen first visited Fort Lewis for the Skyhawks' Junior Day last April. Following the track season, where he worked on his speed in the 100 and 200-meters, he practiced his routes with personal trainer Antonio Effinger, and refined his blocking with Ron Sowers of TBA. He said his favorite part about playing tight end is catching passes. Boulder Creek had a pair of underclassmen running backs and Buschlen sometimes took on the role of being a force in run blocking. Making key blocks to spring a big play was something that got him excited. In a game against Chaparral, Buschlen played some fullback (had a seven-yard run), receiver, tight end, and even quarterback for a play (he threw a five-yard TD pass). Boulder Creek had to replace its quarterback as the '22 starter chose to focus on basketball for his senior year. Sophomore Everett Stano took almost all of the snaps for the Jaguars last season. Much of the summer was used to gain familiarity and build chemistry, which was a little tough at first. "We got a lot of time to work in 7's and I think we connected for 20 TDs in 7's," Buschlen said. "About halfway through the season, we found good rhythm. Knowing I was a captain, I just encouraged him a lot along the way. He's going to do really good his last two years." For the season, Buschlen made 30 catches for 458 yards and pair of receiving touchdowns plus one rushing. At the team's banquet, he was named the Offensive MVP.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CQ0phZ3NGb290 YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQkNKYWdzRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ IHRpZ2h0IGVuZCBQZXl0b24gQnVzY2hsZW4gKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGNidXNjaGxlbjM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBwY2J1c2NobGVuMzQ8L2E+KSBjYXVnaHQgdGhyZWUgcGFzc2VzIGZvciA3 MiB5YXJkcyBhbmQgYSB0b3VjaGRvd24gZHVyaW5nIHRoZSBKYWdz4oCZIDM1 LTAgd2luIG92ZXIgU2hhZG93IFJpZGdlICjwn46lOjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWlrZU1lZWtob2Y/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE1pa2VNZWVraG9mPC9hPikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1U4 S0RQSFcxYk8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VOEtEUEhXMWJPPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEJKIE1lZGlhIChAQkpNZWRpYTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkpNZWRpYTEvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTk1MjY4NTU3NTIyMTY4 MDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

One thing that will be different for Buschlen in getting ready for a season will be the climate. Quite often, those first two games of the year can kick off in triple digits. And then there's the preseason practices and summer 7-on-7 tournaments. He said it's something that you don't really get used to. "I won't miss the scorching hot field turf," Buschlen said. "For me, it was about working hard in the summer to prepare for the season so it's not an abrupt start in August."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdW1tZXIgZ3JpbmQg8J+UpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v Z0RJT1NmS3pWdyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dESU9TZkt6Vnc8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgUGV5dG9uIOKAnFdhZmZsZSBIb3VzZeKAnSBCdXNjaGxlbiAo QHBjYnVzY2hsZW4zNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9w Y2J1c2NobGVuMzQvc3RhdHVzLzE2Nzc0OTczMDgzNjYzOTMzNDk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSA4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In addition to being a good season for Buschlen, it was a memorable one for the Boulder Creek team as well. The Jaguars recovered from a 1-4 start that included games against three eventual Open Division teams. What followed was a five-game winning streak that resulted in the Jags taking the 6A Desert Valley Region. Buschlen was a captain and also made the Sports360AZ All-Academic Team with a 4.2 GPA last fall. Fort Lewis competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. In 2023, the Skyhawks finished winless (0-11), so there is nowhere to go but up. One thing helping will be the size of the roster. Only nine seniors will graduate from last season, most of the players from last year will return, and the eight new recruits from Arizona are part of a 35-player signing class (larger than last year's).

FLC is taking advantage of its proximity to Arizona by trying to stock it with talent that might have gone to FCS schools pre-NCAA transfer portal. Offensive coordinator John Grinde visited BCHS or camps and events in Arizona a few times. He's been instrumental in the recruitment of several offensive players. "He made me feel like he wanted to keep up with my season and progress as a player," Buschlen said. "Plus, we have some ballers in AZ!"



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb3duIGluIHRoZSBHcmFuZCBDYW55b24gU3RhdGUgYWxsIHdlZWsh IPCfkYDwn4aZ8J+MtfCfj5zvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0RP Y2t6eFdiUksiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ET2NrenhXYlJLPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEpvaG4gR3JpbmRlIChARkxDQ29hY2hfR3JpbmRlKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZMQ0NvYWNoX0dyaW5kZS9zdGF0dXMv MTczMTczMjIzODQwNzI0NTk0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNl bWJlciA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK