Senior Signing Spotlight: Peyton Buschlen
Boulder Creek tight end signs with Fort Lewis
This is No. 4 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 331) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/18/24
Fort Lewis College is a Division II school located in the city of Durango in southwestern Colorado. It has a relatively small enrollment of 3,300, an average of 19 students in classes, and 59 majors to choose from. The school's football program has also recruited Arizona in recent years.
There were 22 players from the state on the Skyhawks' roster last season. And at least eight more new recruits are set to join them for training camp late this summer with head coach Johnny Cox. One of those is Peyton Buschlen.
Buschlen, who is 6-2 and 225 pounds, is a tight end at Boulder Creek. He had college interest and offers from all levels including Drake (Iowa), Western Colorado, and the University of Redlands (Calif.). The efforts that FLC made, combined with some intangibles, got his attention. Add to that, it's less than seven hours northeast by car, and it led to his commitment in January.
"Fort Lewis was the best opportunity all around for location, coaches, and positional fit," Buschlen said in an e-mail interview. "They like my versatility as a player with playing three positions."
Fort Lewis was one of the schools at the Lake Forest Mega Camp in North Phoenix back in May. In Buschlen's busy summer schedule, he visited Durango and competed in the FLC Elite Camp last July. He received an offer in November and took an official visit to Fort Lewis in December. The trips allowed him to build a relationship with the coaching staff.
"The campus is really beautiful," Buschlen said. "Durango is amazing. I'm studying Health Sciences with the desire to eventually get into physical therapy in post grad."
Buschlen first visited Fort Lewis for the Skyhawks' Junior Day last April. Following the track season, where he worked on his speed in the 100 and 200-meters, he practiced his routes with personal trainer Antonio Effinger, and refined his blocking with Ron Sowers of TBA.
He said his favorite part about playing tight end is catching passes. Boulder Creek had a pair of underclassmen running backs and Buschlen sometimes took on the role of being a force in run blocking. Making key blocks to spring a big play was something that got him excited. In a game against Chaparral, Buschlen played some fullback (had a seven-yard run), receiver, tight end, and even quarterback for a play (he threw a five-yard TD pass).
Boulder Creek had to replace its quarterback as the '22 starter chose to focus on basketball for his senior year. Sophomore Everett Stano took almost all of the snaps for the Jaguars last season. Much of the summer was used to gain familiarity and build chemistry, which was a little tough at first.
"We got a lot of time to work in 7's and I think we connected for 20 TDs in 7's," Buschlen said. "About halfway through the season, we found good rhythm. Knowing I was a captain, I just encouraged him a lot along the way. He's going to do really good his last two years."
For the season, Buschlen made 30 catches for 458 yards and pair of receiving touchdowns plus one rushing. At the team's banquet, he was named the Offensive MVP.
One thing that will be different for Buschlen in getting ready for a season will be the climate. Quite often, those first two games of the year can kick off in triple digits. And then there's the preseason practices and summer 7-on-7 tournaments. He said it's something that you don't really get used to.
"I won't miss the scorching hot field turf," Buschlen said. "For me, it was about working hard in the summer to prepare for the season so it's not an abrupt start in August."
In addition to being a good season for Buschlen, it was a memorable one for the Boulder Creek team as well. The Jaguars recovered from a 1-4 start that included games against three eventual Open Division teams. What followed was a five-game winning streak that resulted in the Jags taking the 6A Desert Valley Region.
Buschlen was a captain and also made the Sports360AZ All-Academic Team with a 4.2 GPA last fall.
Fort Lewis competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. In 2023, the Skyhawks finished winless (0-11), so there is nowhere to go but up. One thing helping will be the size of the roster. Only nine seniors will graduate from last season, most of the players from last year will return, and the eight new recruits from Arizona are part of a 35-player signing class (larger than last year's).
FLC is taking advantage of its proximity to Arizona by trying to stock it with talent that might have gone to FCS schools pre-NCAA transfer portal. Offensive coordinator John Grinde visited BCHS or camps and events in Arizona a few times. He's been instrumental in the recruitment of several offensive players.
"He made me feel like he wanted to keep up with my season and progress as a player," Buschlen said. "Plus, we have some ballers in AZ!"
Buschlen is appreciative of those that have raised him, prepared his body for the rigors of tight end at the 6A level, and one in particular, who opened his eyes to continuing football beyond high school.
"I wouldn't be here without my family, my trainer Antonio Effinger, and (JV Head) Coach (Justin) Simons, who was the first coach who showed me the possibilities of playing in college."
