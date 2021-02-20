ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Richard Kwete

This is No. 12 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 271) of players from within the state moving on to the next level .

Northern Arizona completed a big (26-member) signing class earlier this month and for the second straight year, put a big emphasis on the state. Under second-year head coach Chris Ball, the Lumberjack coaching staff is intent on building a roster with kids from Arizona.

Of those 26 players, 20 of them played their high school ball in the state with 18 of those currently finishing off their senior years. All five of the defensive linemen recruits are local and one of them is Richard Kwete.

The 6-3, 260-pound senior defensive tackle at Sunnyslope committed to NAU in late July and made it official last December during the early signing period. It's the second straight year the Lumberjacks have successfully reeled one in from the North Phoenix school. In 2020, Niko and David Haen signed with Northern Arizona.

Kwete selected the Jacks over an offer from Idaho, another member of the Big Sky Conference. Other schools that showed him interest were Air Force, James Madison, and UTEP.

"I chose NAU because of how welcoming it felt," Kwete said in an e-mail interview. "The coaches were constantly checking on me every week. I felt like I belonged there and it would be great playing alongside both of my brothers, Cosmas and Eloi."

There are two Haens on the roster, and now there are three Kwetes. Eloi was part of the 2019 class and then had four starts as a freshman. In those games, he tallied three quarterback sacks. Cosmas transferred from Washington State, where he appeared in seven games and had 20 tackles for the Cougars as a freshman in 2019. Eloi and Cosmas played at Central High School in Phoenix.

"It is definitely a dream come true playing with both of my brothers," Kwete said. "Hopefully, we all make it to the NFL."