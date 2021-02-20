ArizonaVarsity - Senior Signing Spotlight: Richard Kwete

Senior Signing Spotlight: Richard Kwete
Sunnyslope D-Lineman Kwete gets to play with 2 brothers at NAU
This is No. 12 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 271) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/20/21
Northern Arizona completed a big (26-member) signing class earlier this month and for the second straight year, put a big emphasis on the state. Under second-year head coach Chris Ball, the Lumberjack coaching staff is intent on building a roster with kids from Arizona.
Of those 26 players, 20 of them played their high school ball in the state with 18 of those currently finishing off their senior years. All five of the defensive linemen recruits are local and one of them is Richard Kwete.
The 6-3, 260-pound senior defensive tackle at Sunnyslope committed to NAU in late July and made it official last December during the early signing period. It's the second straight year the Lumberjacks have successfully reeled one in from the North Phoenix school. In 2020, Niko and David Haen signed with Northern Arizona.
Kwete selected the Jacks over an offer from Idaho, another member of the Big Sky Conference. Other schools that showed him interest were Air Force, James Madison, and UTEP.
"I chose NAU because of how welcoming it felt," Kwete said in an e-mail interview. "The coaches were constantly checking on me every week. I felt like I belonged there and it would be great playing alongside both of my brothers, Cosmas and Eloi."
There are two Haens on the roster, and now there are three Kwetes. Eloi was part of the 2019 class and then had four starts as a freshman. In those games, he tallied three quarterback sacks. Cosmas transferred from Washington State, where he appeared in seven games and had 20 tackles for the Cougars as a freshman in 2019. Eloi and Cosmas played at Central High School in Phoenix.
"It is definitely a dream come true playing with both of my brothers," Kwete said. "Hopefully, we all make it to the NFL."
That’s 1️⃣ @EloiKwete, that’s 2️⃣ @CosmasKwete and now that’s 3️⃣ @RichardKwete #NAUStrong ⚒🌲💪 #JoinTheCrew pic.twitter.com/x50jAhoUSD— NAU Football (@NAU_Football) December 16, 2020
The Kwetes grew up in a refugee camp in Zimbabwe after their family fled the Democratic Republic of Congo. Their story was documented by several outlets two years ago. Here is one from Arizona Sports 98.7.
"Growing up in Zimbabwe taught me a lot," Kwete said. "The hardships and struggles I went through built me to be the humble person I am today."
One of the sports Kwete became familiar with in Africa was rugby, which he has continued to play. He said there is some translation between that game and football.
"I honestly feel like rugby is kind of like football, but with no pads," Kwete said. "I learned a lot of form tackling and being aggressive on the field."
His aggressiveness allows him to clog up the middle on defense and also lay down some blocks on the other side of the ball as he started on the offensive line (NAU recruited him on defense). In breaking down his film, Kwete evaluated his strong points.
"I feel like pass rushing and tackling were my biggest strengths," Kwete said. "Nevertheless, I still try to improve on all parts of the game and be a well-rounded player."
You can always work on speed, and that's what Kwete continued to do even after he signed with NAU.
@RichardKwete got those feet 👣👣👣👣 pic.twitter.com/8wpAdMAGwD— Carter Allen (@carter_allen13) December 31, 2020
Sunnyslope had an excellent season, despite losing two weeks to a COVID-19 quarantine. The Vikings went 5-2 and reached the eight-team 5A playoffs. Kwete made the All-5A Northeast Region First Team, but as an offensive lineman.
"I was constantly getting double-teamed every game," Kwete said. "I never complained about it and it made me work harder in order to make big plays."
Kwete, who carries a 3.8 GPA, plans to major in Health Care in Flagstaff.
Since Northern Arizona had no season in 2020, the Lumberjacks will go for two in 2021. A six-game spring slate begins next Saturday in the Walkup Skydome against Southern Utah. Then, the traditional fall schedule (11 games) kicks off for NAU on Sept. 4 at home against Sam Houston State. There is also a trip to Tucson to face Arizona on Sept. 18. NAU finished 4-8 in the 2019 campaign.
