Basha center signs with Central Michigan
This is No. 3 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 246) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/8/23
Following his junior year, the return of college coaches to spring practices and showcase events was a welcome sight for Ryan Blum. In April and May, colleges that made their way to Basha and extended offers were: Air Force, Central Michigan, Georgetown, Northern Colorado, and Columbia.
The offer from Central Michigan was one of the earliest in the process and Blum committed in June once that spring flourish was over.
"I visited twice, once in April and once in June and each time I was there, it just felt like home," Blum said in an e-mail interview. "The facilities are phenomenal, the entire coaching staff always went out of their way to make us feel comfortable and were always very welcoming. (Head) Coach (Jim) McElwain has a tremendous history developing players and putting programs in a position to win.
Blum is a 6-3, 295-pound center and offensive guard. He did some research on CMU and the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The league plays at a high level and puts players into the NFL. In the 2022 draft, Luke Goedeke went to Tampa Bay in the second round and Bernhard Raimann was taken by Indianapolis in the third round. Both offensive linemen played their college ball at Central Michigan.
Blum is pleased with the way he was prepared for college football and with the caliber of play that the 6A Conference and the Premier Region provided in competition.
"I think that Arizona has developed itself into one of the top states in the country for high school football," Blum said. "The talent in Arizona is incredible right now. I think that Arizona kids will definitely have advantages in the future as they move to college because the competition is so high."
He started his high school career at Hamilton and transferred to Basha following his sophomore year. It coincided with the upward climb of the Bears from a playoff team in 2020 to back-to-back Open Division appearances, and ultimately, the 2022 Open State championship and a No. 14 national ranking by USA Today. Needless to say, Blum loved his experience at Basha.
"(Head) Coach (Chris) McDonald, my O-Line coach (Tim) Kelley, and the entire staff are not just great coaches, but great people and mentors," Blum said. "The one thing that really stuck out to me was how much it really felt like a family at Basha."
In the 2022 edition of Just Chilly's Flight Club last June, Basha got the double with the linemen taking the belt followed by the skill position players later in the evening in the 7-on-7 tournament.
With his 4.2 GPA, Blum puts in the heavy lifting in the classroom as well. He was named to the Sports360AZ All-Academic Team. He said being accepted into the National Honor Society was his biggest off-the-field accomplishment at BHS. On the field, it was last season's 12-1 year that brought the first football championship to the Chandler District school.
"The Open is one of the hardest playoffs in the country for high school football," Blum said. "Being able to say that I was a part of Basha's first state championship is something I will never forget, and something no one can take away from me."
Blum has been playing center since he was in the third grade. All linemen are not the same. It takes a certain level of smarts to play the position. It's not as simple as hiking the ball to the quarterback and blocking. Playing the position for as long as he has, much of that comes as second nature to him.
"Being the center is like being the quarterback of the offensive line," Blum said. "Whether it be identifying Mikes, looking for last-minute stunts and slants, or checking pass pro calls, the center has to do it all. But, on top of that, you have to block a 300-pound nose guard with one hand."
Like many that sign with Division I programs in December, Blum graduated Basha High School early and enrolled at Central Michigan at the start of the semester in January. Doing this gives new recruits a chance to get a jump start on their educations and be eligible for spring ball, which CMU will conduct in March. Blum said his time in Mount Pleasant thus far has been amazing.
"There's so many people that welcomed me, and I'm meeting and making friends super fast," Blum said. "I'm learning the playbook to get ready for spring ball as well. Only downfall is it's a little cold (27 degrees on Wednesday morning).
Blum will be one of the 10 newcomers to CMU that are enrolling early. In all, the Chippewas had a 25-member recruiting class. Five of the players are offensive linemen. Central Michigan finished 4-8 last year and has a couple big road games in September. CMU will open its season on Sept. 2 in East Lansing against Michigan State. Following the home opener against New Hampshire, the Chippewas will travel to Notre Dame on Sept. 16.
