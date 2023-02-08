Basha center signs with Central Michigan

This is No. 3 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 246) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.

SPOTLIGHT: 2/8/23 Following his junior year, the return of college coaches to spring practices and showcase events was a welcome sight for Ryan Blum. In April and May, colleges that made their way to Basha and extended offers were: Air Force, Central Michigan, Georgetown, Northern Colorado, and Columbia. The offer from Central Michigan was one of the earliest in the process and Blum committed in June once that spring flourish was over. "I visited twice, once in April and once in June and each time I was there, it just felt like home," Blum said in an e-mail interview. "The facilities are phenomenal, the entire coaching staff always went out of their way to make us feel comfortable and were always very welcoming. (Head) Coach (Jim) McElwain has a tremendous history developing players and putting programs in a position to win. Blum is a 6-3, 295-pound center and offensive guard. He did some research on CMU and the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The league plays at a high level and puts players into the NFL. In the 2022 draft, Luke Goedeke went to Tampa Bay in the second round and Bernhard Raimann was taken by Indianapolis in the third round. Both offensive linemen played their college ball at Central Michigan. Blum is pleased with the way he was prepared for college football and with the caliber of play that the 6A Conference and the Premier Region provided in competition. "I think that Arizona has developed itself into one of the top states in the country for high school football," Blum said. "The talent in Arizona is incredible right now. I think that Arizona kids will definitely have advantages in the future as they move to college because the competition is so high."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGhvbWUsIFJ5YW4gQmx1bSE8YnI+PGJyPuKeoe+4j+Ke oe+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVk9vbWZvVWFVbyI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1ZPb21mb1VhVW88L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZpcmVVcENoaXBzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRmlyZVVwQ2hpcHM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NNVVNpZ25pbmdEYXkyMDIzP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ01VU2lnbmluZ0Rh eTIwMjM8L2E+8J+UpeKshu+4j/Cfj4ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2dzOFAySjg0N2giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nczhQMko4NDdoPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IENNVSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENNVV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DTVVfRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2 MDU1Njg2MzcxNTg0NDkxNTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

He started his high school career at Hamilton and transferred to Basha following his sophomore year. It coincided with the upward climb of the Bears from a playoff team in 2020 to back-to-back Open Division appearances, and ultimately, the 2022 Open State championship and a No. 14 national ranking by USA Today. Needless to say, Blum loved his experience at Basha. "(Head) Coach (Chris) McDonald, my O-Line coach (Tim) Kelley, and the entire staff are not just great coaches, but great people and mentors," Blum said. "The one thing that really stuck out to me was how much it really felt like a family at Basha." In the 2022 edition of Just Chilly's Flight Club last June, Basha got the double with the linemen taking the belt followed by the skill position players later in the evening in the 7-on-7 tournament.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgbWFuIDEgb24gMXMgaGVyZSBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRmxpZ2h0Q2x1Yj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZsaWdodENsdWI8L2E+LiBCYXNoYSB2 cyBDYW1wbyBWZXJkZSBhbmQgdGhlIEJlYXJzIGxvb2sgZ29vZCBsZWQgYnkg Y2VudGVyIGFuZCBDZW50cmFsIE1pY2hpZ2FuIGNvbW1pdCBSeWFuIEJsdW0u IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DT2s3dm54U1JrIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ09rN3ZueFNSazwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBaYWNoIEFsdmlyYSAo QFphY2hBbHZpcmEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmFj aEFsdmlyYS9zdGF0dXMvMTU0MDg5MzQ4MTQwMDM0MDQ4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

With his 4.2 GPA, Blum puts in the heavy lifting in the classroom as well. He was named to the Sports360AZ All-Academic Team. He said being accepted into the National Honor Society was his biggest off-the-field accomplishment at BHS. On the field, it was last season's 12-1 year that brought the first football championship to the Chandler District school. "The Open is one of the hardest playoffs in the country for high school football," Blum said. "Being able to say that I was a part of Basha's first state championship is something I will never forget, and something no one can take away from me."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3RoaW5nIGdyZWF0ZXIgLi4uLmx5aW5nIG9uIHRoZSBmaWVsZCBv ZiBiYXR0bGUgIGV4aGF1c3RlZCBhbmQgdmljdG9yaW91cyA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Jhc2hhZ3JpZGlyb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGJhc2hhZ3JpZGlyb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy90cmVuY2h3YXJmYXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jdHJlbmNod2FyZmFyZTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3d6MXJlUjhmV3IiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93ejFyZVI4ZldyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRLIPCfj7TigI3imKDvuI8y MDAgeXJzIDIgbGF0ZSAoQENvYWNoVEtlbGx5MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFRLZWxseTEvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDE5Nzk3Mjcw NjEwNjE2MzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Blum has been playing center since he was in the third grade. All linemen are not the same. It takes a certain level of smarts to play the position. It's not as simple as hiking the ball to the quarterback and blocking. Playing the position for as long as he has, much of that comes as second nature to him.

"Being the center is like being the quarterback of the offensive line," Blum said. "Whether it be identifying Mikes, looking for last-minute stunts and slants, or checking pass pro calls, the center has to do it all. But, on top of that, you have to block a 300-pound nose guard with one hand." Like many that sign with Division I programs in December, Blum graduated Basha High School early and enrolled at Central Michigan at the start of the semester in January. Doing this gives new recruits a chance to get a jump start on their educations and be eligible for spring ball, which CMU will conduct in March. Blum said his time in Mount Pleasant thus far has been amazing. "There's so many people that welcomed me, and I'm meeting and making friends super fast," Blum said. "I'm learning the playbook to get ready for spring ball as well. Only downfall is it's a little cold (27 degrees on Wednesday morning).



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5OwIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMjQ3U3Bv cnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkAyNDdzcG9ydHM8L2E+OiByYW5r cyBDTVUgYXMgTm8uIDHvuI/ig6NyZWNydWl0aW5nIGNsYXNzIGluIHRoZSBN QUMhPGJyPjxicj7wn4+IIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HUFFKMERT eU5mIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vR1BRSjBEU3lOZjwvYT48YnI+PGJyPuKeoe+4 j+Keoe+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMmtqVlBOSWM3WSI+aHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJralZQTkljN1k8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZpcmVVcENoaXBzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRmlyZVVwQ2hpcHM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NNVVNpZ25pbmdEYXkyMDIz P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ01VU2lnbmlu Z0RheTIwMjM8L2E+8J+UpeKshu+4j/Cfj4ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzJhekw0dnZEdE0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8yYXpMNHZ2RHRNPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENNVSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENNVV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DTVVfRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzE2MDU3MjA1OTkyOTYzNjA0NDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVj ZW1iZXIgMjIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==