Senior Signing Spotlight: Saieed Hasan
Feel & Fit of the program led Peoria S to Nebraska-Kearney
This is No. 10 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 270) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/16/23
Saieed Hasan had several colleges he was accepted to as they reached out to him after his senior season. The Peoria senior chose the University of Nebraska at Kearney because of the entire package of all the intangibles.
"What appealed to me about Nebraska-Kearney was the overall feel and fit for the program," Hasan said in an e-mail interview. "From the coaching staff, to the facilities, to the academics, it felt right."
And so it is that Nebraska-Kearney, located on I-80 in a city of 30,000, is where the 6-2, 190-pound safety will suit up for on Saturdays. UNK was the last of the seven offers that Hasan received and it came in mid-January. He waited until National Signing Day on Feb. 1 to announce where he will be going. Hasan said he is particularly excited about being able to continue playing football at the college level and at a program that has been successful.
Hasan played three years on varsity at Peoria. He had 50 tackles for the Panthers last season and was also a team captain. Hasan did something else as a senior as well. He did double duty stepping in as a receiver. He had 28 receptions for 287 yards. Hasan also totaled six touchdowns - three on offense and three on defense. The return scores came on two fumbles and an interception. UNK recruited Hasan as a defensive back.
"I enjoyed getting to have an impact on the other side of the ball that I otherwise would not have," Hasan said. "The crowd and fans remember more of what happens on the offensive end, so that was a cool experience."
Peoria's first win of the season actually came on a Monday last season. The Panthers' game against ALA-West Foothills was lightning-delayed and then called in Week 2 and rescheduled for three days later. PHS won that one in a 29-28 thriller for head coach Jason Golden's first win with the school. Competing on a short week, Peoria picked up another one the next Friday against Kellis.
Hasan called being on the field as Coach Golden got his first win his biggest accomplishment on the field. Off of it, it was work done for the community and giving back.
"It was great doing the Peoria food drive each year where we gave back to the families in need during the holiday time," Hasan said.
While Hasan is a football player, basketball is where he learned a lot of his life skills. The Peoria basketball team went a perfect 10-0 in 4A West Valley Region play and takes a 24-4 record into the first round of the 4A playoffs tonight. The Panthers will host Seton Catholic at 7 p.m.
"This is a special group," Hasan said of the Peoria basketball team. "We are excited to be in the playoffs and hope to go all the way for the school, city, and community."
Hasan did get the chance to visit Nebraska-Kearney. . . kind of. He did a virtual visit. However, he will be out there in March to see his future home.
Nebraska-Kearney had a recruiting class of 25 sign earlier this month. Of that list, 18 are high school seniors. The Lopers will have spring ball in late March with fall camp opening in early August. The season opener is Thursday, Aug. 31 at Central Oklahoma. UNK competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (Div. II) and went 8-3 last year.
