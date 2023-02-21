Senior Signing Spotlight: Sean Madrid
Salpointe linebacker signs with St. Norbert
This is No. 13 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 281) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/21/23
Salpointe linebacker Sean Madrid had double-digit offers from NCAA Division III and NAIA programs. Visits to a few of those schools in January helped formulate the decision of where to attend.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder committed to St. Norbert College. The school, located in Wisconsin near Green Bay, is a private Roman Catholic institution (like Salpointe). Madrid received an offer from SNC in late November, visited in January, and committed the first week of February.
"When I visited St. Norbert, I felt very welcomed," Madrid said in an e-mail interview. "The coaches were very approachable, every conversation was genuine, and I felt like part of another family. On the academic side, I really did like that the classes weren't going to be huge (enrollment 2,000) and the buildings, classrooms, and facilities were nice."
In sports other than football, Salpointe Catholic (enrollment 1,253) competes at the 4A level. With the new realignment system for football, Salpointe was moved up (based on performance) to 5A prior to the 2020 season and once again to 6A (the state's highest classification) before the '22 season. The Lancers are the only Southern Arizona school in 6A, which led to four regular season road trips to Scottsdale, Anthem, Mesa, and Queen Creek (plus a quarterfinal playoff road game in Gilbert). Madrid said the team felt a certain civic pride for the city of Tucson in those contests.
"The drives weren't too bad going up to those schools," Madrid said. "For every road game, we knew we that we had to represent Tucson and show our school is very capable of being in the 6A Conference. The drive home wasn't that bad either. We mostly slept, so it made for a quick drive home."
Salpointe finished 7-5 overall (1-4 in road trips to the Valley) and defeated Williams Field at home in the first round of the 6A playoffs in double overtime (36-33). The Lancers gave eventual 6A champion Highland it's closest game in the postseason (14-10).
Linebackers are responsible for stopping both the run and the pass. This involves them being athletic enough to drop into coverage on receivers and big enough to stop running backs that get through the first line of defense. They are also the play callers of the defense.
In his four years at Salpointe, Madrid saw his game get better.
"The area I improved in the most was my coverage," Madrid said. "My tackling and using my eyes, seeing plays, and recognizing them as they develop."
He played basketball his freshman year and has consistently been on the honor roll and sports a 3.8 GPA. There is a skill to keep up with both the playbooks and the textbooks.
"The way I balance school and sports is by making the most of my class time to do my work as well as making a schedule to manage my time," Madrid said. "I like to do my homework before practice so I don't have to worry about it after."
He is appreciative for those who kept him on the right path, taught him the game, and helped make those critical contacts with colleges to get a foot in the door.
"I wouldn't be the person or athlete I am if I didn't have the love and support of my family," Madrid said. "My parents always made sure I was on top of my school work and they made sure I had everything I needed. Also, I want to thank all of the coaches at Salpointe, and my recruiting coordinator, Rodney Cox."
St. Norbert competes in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (Div. III). The Green Knights finished 7-3 last season, winning each of their last three games. The 2023 campaign will kick off on Sept. 2 at home against Ripon (Wisc.).
