Salpointe linebacker signs with St. Norbert

This is No. 13 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 281) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.



SPOTLIGHT: 2/21/23 Salpointe linebacker Sean Madrid had double-digit offers from NCAA Division III and NAIA programs. Visits to a few of those schools in January helped formulate the decision of where to attend. The 6-foot, 200-pounder committed to St. Norbert College. The school, located in Wisconsin near Green Bay, is a private Roman Catholic institution (like Salpointe). Madrid received an offer from SNC in late November, visited in January, and committed the first week of February. "When I visited St. Norbert, I felt very welcomed," Madrid said in an e-mail interview. "The coaches were very approachable, every conversation was genuine, and I felt like part of another family. On the academic side, I really did like that the classes weren't going to be huge (enrollment 2,000) and the buildings, classrooms, and facilities were nice."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGxvdCBvZiB0aG91Z2h0IGFuZCBwcmF5ZXIgSSBoYXZl IGRlY2lkZWQgdG8gY29tbWl0IHRvIFN0LiBOb3JiZXJ0ISA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvY29tbWl0ZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNjb21taXRlZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TTkNmb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU05DZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hFcmljUm9nZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaEVyaWNSb2dlcnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vR2FtZXRpbWVSQz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR2Ft ZXRpbWVSQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TQ0xh bmNlck5hdGlvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU0NMYW5jZXJOYXRp b248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3JpZGlyb25h cml6b25hP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBncmlkaXJvbmFyaXpvbmE8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUHJlcFJlZHpvbmVB Wj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUHJlcFJlZHpvbmVBWjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TT0FaRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNPQVpGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1k3WnJJVWlkcFEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZN1pySVVp ZHBRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNlYW4gTWFkcmlkIChAU2Vhbk1hZHJpZDEw KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NlYW5NYWRyaWQxMC9z dGF0dXMvMTYyMzEzMjg5MjM0Njk1MzczMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5GZWJydWFyeSA4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

In sports other than football, Salpointe Catholic (enrollment 1,253) competes at the 4A level. With the new realignment system for football, Salpointe was moved up (based on performance) to 5A prior to the 2020 season and once again to 6A (the state's highest classification) before the '22 season. The Lancers are the only Southern Arizona school in 6A, which led to four regular season road trips to Scottsdale, Anthem, Mesa, and Queen Creek (plus a quarterfinal playoff road game in Gilbert). Madrid said the team felt a certain civic pride for the city of Tucson in those contests. "The drives weren't too bad going up to those schools," Madrid said. "For every road game, we knew we that we had to represent Tucson and show our school is very capable of being in the 6A Conference. The drive home wasn't that bad either. We mostly slept, so it made for a quick drive home." Salpointe finished 7-5 overall (1-4 in road trips to the Valley) and defeated Williams Field at home in the first round of the 6A playoffs in double overtime (36-33). The Lancers gave eventual 6A champion Highland it's closest game in the postseason (14-10).

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0hmbTJNWVA0eVgiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IZm0yTVlQNHlYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNhbHBvaW50 ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFNDTGFuY2VyTmF0aW9uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NDTGFuY2VyTmF0aW9uL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY4NTAzOTQ4 NDQ5MDM4MzM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMCwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Linebackers are responsible for stopping both the run and the pass. This involves them being athletic enough to drop into coverage on receivers and big enough to stop running backs that get through the first line of defense. They are also the play callers of the defense. In his four years at Salpointe, Madrid saw his game get better. "The area I improved in the most was my coverage," Madrid said. "My tackling and using my eyes, seeing plays, and recognizing them as they develop." He played basketball his freshman year and has consistently been on the honor roll and sports a 3.8 GPA. There is a skill to keep up with both the playbooks and the textbooks. "The way I balance school and sports is by making the most of my class time to do my work as well as making a schedule to manage my time," Madrid said. "I like to do my homework before practice so I don't have to worry about it after." He is appreciative for those who kept him on the right path, taught him the game, and helped make those critical contacts with colleges to get a foot in the door. "I wouldn't be the person or athlete I am if I didn't have the love and support of my family," Madrid said. "My parents always made sure I was on top of my school work and they made sure I had everything I needed. Also, I want to thank all of the coaches at Salpointe, and my recruiting coordinator, Rodney Cox."



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWFuIE1hZHJpZCAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9TZWFuTWFkcmlkMTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNlYW5NYWRy aWQxMDwvYT4pIGlzIGEg4oCYMjMgTEIgb3V0IG9mIFNhbHBvaW50ZSBDYXRo b2xpYyBIUyBpbiBUdWNzb24sIEFaLiA2JiMzOTswLCAxOTBsYnMgYW5kIGxv dmVzIHRoZSBnYW1lIG9mIEZvb3RiYWxsLiBTZWFuIGlzIGEgcGh5c2ljYWwg cGxheWVyIG9uIERlZmVuc2UgYW5kIFNwZWNpYWwgVGVhbXMuIDMuOCBHUEEg c3R1ZGVudC4gSW4gY29sbGVnZSwgaGUgd2FudHMgdG8gbWFqb3IgaW4gUHN5 Y2hvbG9neS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TQ0xhbmNl ck5hdGlvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU0NMYW5jZXJOYXRpb248 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2FscG9pbnRlUUJz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTYWxwb2ludGVRQnM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kUEhsNWh1bUlHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v ZFBIbDVodW1JRzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSb2RuZXkgQ294IChAR2FtZXRp bWVSQykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HYW1ldGltZVJD L3N0YXR1cy8xNTE3NjY3MTAxOTE3NDEzMzgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=