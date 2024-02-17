Senior Signing Spotlight: Seth Barron
Mountain Lion lineman signs with Western New Mexico
This is No. 3 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 328) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/17/24
Western New Mexico University is a Division II school located in Silver City, NM (about 4.5 hours east of Mesa). The college has 3,500 students that attend, which represents a good amount of people to the town in the southwestern corner of the state that has a population of 9,700. Since the end of the high school football season, the Mustang coaches have made a big recruiting push with this 2024 class.
So far, 24 from Arizona have signed with Western New Mexico. One of those is Seth Barron.
Barron, who is a 6-4, 230-pound defensive end at Red Mountain, had six college offers. The early efforts that WNMU made in recruiting had an impact on him for one very big reason - He missed almost all of his junior season.
Barron played in the Mountain Lions' first game in 2022, a trip to California that was part of the Honor Bowl against Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista). Then the next week, in the first game he played on varsity at Red Mountain's home field, he tore most of the ligaments in his knee. Barron had surgery two weeks later and wasn't able to play the rest of the way as Red Mountain eventually reached the 6A semifinals.
"The reason I decided on Western New Mexico is that following blowing out my knee in my junior year, they invited me to their Junior Day (in March)," Barron said in an e-mail interview. "For my family and me, it kind of sparked our love for the school and the coaches. After that, I went to their summer camp in Phoenix (in June) when I was moving around a little better and ended up getting the offer. From there, I went on the visit (in January) and found that it was the place for me."
Because of the Junior Day and the official visit last month, he's had a couple opportunities to go out there and visit the campus, which is just under 6,000 feet above sea level. A week after his January visit, he committed to WNMU.
"It really is an amazing little town, which is a lot different from Mesa," Barron said. "When I'm up there, I'm planning on studying business, but could possibly change my mind."
There is a lot to the position of defensive end. You need to get that burst off the line without knowing if it will be a run or a pass. In a split second, you have to read that play and on top of that, have the skill, technique, and athleticism to beat the offensive lineman across from you. Ultimately, you want to keep the play on the inside so you can have as much help from your teammates to make the tackle.
"There isn't ever a time where you can't be focusing on and practicing something different," Barron said. "I also love the fact that not a bunch of people understand the importance of the D-Line position, because if you win in the trenches, you win the game."
In his sophomore year, Barron also competed on the track team throwing the discus and shot put.
Barron played all four years at Red Mountain. Following his injury in 2022, he did physical therapy for six months before school to get ready for his senior campaign. He also made a move to the outside going from defensive tackle to end.
During his time out, he became a vocal leader on the Lions. Because of that and his hard-working perseverance, Barron was voted to be a team captain on last season's Red Mountain squad. He finished the year with 44 tackles.
It was an interesting season for the Lions. They started off 4-1, then had a five-game losing skid. Three of those losses came against teams that made the Open Division. RMHS entered the playoffs at 4-6 and had a rematch with Brown Road-rival Mountain View. This time, the Lions won it (20-14). Next came an overtime win at Pinnacle followed by a dramatic 36-35 victory over Brophy in the semis. In that one, Red Mountain overcame a 21-0 deficit and ultimately won by going for two (and the win) in OT. The dream ended in the 6A title game against Saguaro, but Red Mountain showed a lot of fight along with several stud players.
"There was never anyone bigger than the team," Barron said. "This year, I feel like Red Mountain had a chip on its shoulder and an underdog mentality because of our deep playoff loss the previous year and our not-so-good record going into the playoffs. I feel like this mentality definitely helped us on our state run."
Western New Mexico competes in the Lone Star Conference, which includes schools in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Barron prepares for the season with lots of weight lifting and conditioning. Those workouts are usually followed by a "Big Man" lunch.
Four of those 24 players that signed with Western New Mexico came from Red Mountain. In addition to Barron, linebackers Champ Gennicks and Carson Mauterer signed with the Mustangs as did running back Isaiah Savoie.
The Mustangs (2-8 last season) are looking to rebuild with that big Arizona class. Being a part of that class is something Barron certainly doesn't take for granted with all he's been through to make it back.
"None of this would have ever been possible if it wasn't for the Lord," Barron said. "Through all that I have been through throughout my high school career with my knee and other stuff, I always trusted in God and his plan for my life. And Lord willing, I am able to continue playing in college. AG2G!"
