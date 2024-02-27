Senior Signing Spotlight: Simon Kelly
Casteel defensive end signs with Ave Maria
This is No. 11 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 343) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
Since 2019, Casteel High School has sent more than 40 players on to play in college. Last December, Simon Kelly joined that list.
The 6-3, 230-pound defensive end and tackle made his impact on the Colts' line with 40 tackles last season (10 for a loss) and three sacks.
Kelly had recruiting interest and offers from Arizona Christian, Beloit (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), Puget Sound (Wash.), Ave Maria (Fla.), and Bethel College (Kans.). He opted for Ave Maria after being recruited by defensive coordinator Keith Gilmore.
Kelly was offered by Ave Maria in October, committed at the end of November, and signed in December.
"What made Ave Maria stand out from the rest was the school's and team's commitments to the Catholic faith," Kelly said in an e-mail interview. "As a strong Catholic, this was important to me and the interest in me that the coaches from Ave showed me was more than any other school."
Ave Maria University is a private Roman Catholic school. Its history begins in 1998 when it was founded in Michigan by Domino's Pizza owner Tom Monaghan. In 2007, Monaghan decided to move the campus to Florida and that's where it is now. It's in southwestern Florida in a planned community founded in 2005 (also called Ave Maria). Located 40 miles southeast of Fort Myers, the college has 1,300 students and competes in the NAIA. The athletic teams are called the Gyrenes, which was a term first applied to Marines by other branches of the service.
When asked what excites him about the move, Kelly referenced the religious foundations of the school and getting to live in a different part of the country.
"Being able to play football for four more years with a new group of men who share similar values to me," Kelly said. "Being in a whole other part of the country in Florida, and being able to expand my faith."
Kelly will be moving to the Southeast from the Southwest. Prior to that, he began his high school career as a freshman in the Northwest in Redmond, Washington. Casteel just completed its eighth year as a varsity program. The past four years of that has been at the 6A (highest) level. Bobby Newcombe took over as head coach in 2018.
"The Casteel program does a better job than anywhere else at developing student-athletes in every possible way," Kelly said. "Coach Newcombe and all the other coaches on staff are committed to making better football players, students, and also better people with good character."
Kelly said his biggest accomplishment on the field was being awarded with First Team All-Chandler Unified School District honors during his senior year. Off the field, it was getting consistent good grades.
Here's a look at him getting ready for that senior year over the summer at Northern Arizona.
It was in the month of June last summer that Kelly received his first college offer. That took a lot of the internal pressure off of him. As more offers came, it gave more choices to find a school that would be the right fit.
"When I got my first offer, I was grateful and relieved to know that I had a chance to play after high school," Kelly said. "As the recruiting process went on, I was happy to know that I would have the opportunity to play somewhere if I wanted."
Kelly joined three others (Jeremiah Newcombe, Camden Jury, and Gerayas Grimes) in the December signing ceremony on campus. In February, the Colts had three more sign with schools (Aiden Tabish, Braden Greene, and Ethan Beasley). Kelly credits the coaching staff not only for the chance to go on and play in college, but for what they have done for him as an athlete and as a student.
"I would like to add that God, Coach Newcombe, all the other coaches at Casteel, and my family, played a huge role in my development and I couldn't have done it without them."
Ave Maria will play five home games in 2024 and make two trips to play FCS teams. The Gyrenes will play at Stetson (Fla.) and Dayton. Ave Maria finished 4-6 last season. The team is already hard at work on the '24 campaign as Spring ball practice wrapped up on Monday. The Gyrenes will hold their Spring Game Wednesday night in Florida.
