Sideline Sightings: Colorado at ASU

With all the uncertainty that is surrounding Arizona State's current recruiting class, it is nice to see some locals at the games and interested in helping ASU's football program. This article will mostly be about the key local players I spotted on the sideline and how/if they could possibly help ASU in the future.

2023 Mountain Ridge QB Brendan Anderson and 2023 Brophy WR Layton Duncan (via Layton Duncan’s Twitter)

Quarterbacks

I saw a few talented flamethrowers on the sidelines, a pair of ´22s, a ´23 and a ´24. You gotta take a QB in every class and I saw ´24 Braxton Thomas from Desert Vista. He really looks the part. He goes about 6-foot-3 and I know has a cannon for an arm. He spent his freshman year at Chandler playing defense for the freshman team. He moves really well and that should translate to his pocket elusivity. I've seen him throw in 7s and he’s really good short and intermediate. However, he hasn’t thrown a competitive pass in high school, and he is about to jump in a quarterback competition. 2023 Brenden Anderson from Mountain Ridge showed up to the game. Brenden has spent a lot of time in the offseason improving his speed, and that has helped his ball carrying ability. He's not 6-foot-2 or 3, but he is a very efficient passer with a quick release. A pair of ´22s were spotted. Salpointe quarterback Treyson Bourguet was actually spotted game 2 also vs UNLV, and has really showcased his ability as a dual threat lately. He's a talented passer who reads the field VERY well and can make all the throws.

The surprise was Nicco Marchiol, the one time Florida State commit and current West Virginia commit showed up on the sideline and was talking to a bunch of players and really looked like he was enjoying his experience. Right now, we're all familiar with his toughness and what he brings to the table. He runs hard and has established his ability to kill you with his legs. He has good arm strength and can throw to all levels. Braxton's fit is a little unsure right now just because I haven’t seen him throw in pads. The ´22 and ´23 QBs rank in the top 3ish of their class here in Arizona and depending on what the particular analyst is looking for any could rank them one locally, and I think all one help ASU's program. I think Brenden would have to grow into it but keep in mind he is a ´23 and has some time to mature in high school still.

Athletes

Some athletes showed up Saturday night like Javen Jacobs from Saguaro, Ryan Meza from ALA QC, and Desert Vista's Devon Grubbs.

Man, I absolutely love Jacobs and I think he can play BIG time football. He is capable of so much on the field he can take carries, he can run the passing tree, he can return punts and kicks and he could even flip and play some defensive back. I think his future is on offense and I think that it's catching passes. People don't like that he's not 6-foot-2 or whatever but the kid plays like he's 6-foot-5 he can run all the underneath stuff and take hits AND help in the return game. Meza is a little different. This is a kid that really started going hard at wide receiver last year and is breaking out as a wideout this year. He’s been uncoverable this year! Only thing is at this level I see him as a defensive back. Most likely would have to be a safety. People are going to question if he can play at that level because of the level of his high school competition has been light. Check his resume, he's seen Ty Thompson three times in the last two years and played Saguaro this year and he’s been very successful in the camp circuit. Devon Grubbs is a Northern Arizona commit and is a different kind of athlete. This is a running back or a nickel back on defense. He's gotta be closer to the line and he is very good at that. On offense he's a volume back that needs opportunities and he can handle it, and will be successful.

All three of them could fit, but I’m already knowing/guessing it wouldn’t be in the same recruiting cycle. Javen is top 15 in the state and I know some that would argue top 10 and I probably wouldn’t disagree. Grubbs is the best running back in the class of ‘22.

Wide receivers

It was nice seeing some of these top ‘23 wide receivers at Frank Kush Field. Brophy’s ‘23 Layton Duncan looked excited and right at home. The talented athlete turned full-time wideout has also seen time as a quarterback and defensive back. Sometimes, he plays those two and wide receiver in the same week. He hasn’t complained. Instead he's tried to just get better at whatever helps the team. He’s got good hands and is still workin on mastering the entire tree. He has great feet and has fully turned into the feature wideout on his team. Williams Field's ‘23 Kyler Kasper is ridiculously talented at 6-foot-5 who hits 62-inch box jumps on demand, backflips and all that. He is a killer at the third level. “Slim” embraces physicality more than you think, and is putting on good weight.

I think both guys fit. Layton goes a healthy 6-foot-1 and I think he's gettin to 6-foot-2. So body type he checks the box. Kyler is one of the prize catches of this recruiting class in Arizona and will most likely be a 5-star and EVERY effort should be made to bring him in!

Defensive backs

Later on spotted a pair of defensive backs that I would love to see here at ASU. First, 4-star cornerback ‘23 Cole Martin from Basha and his teammate Jeremiah Vessel, who should be 4-star safety. Cole is one of the most electrifying players in the country. Can hit, travel, big threat in the return game and situational wide receiver. Jeremiah could be the best safety in his class here in Arizona. He is great reading the backfield, has good ball skills, very responsive to coaching and not negatively emotional. Although defensive backs have been a strength these last two years, I feel like it's been kinda sus previously. These are two kids that could help in the future. Cole will likely be a 5 or the highest 4-star. ‘24 defensive end Mardale Rowe from Brophy was at the game and currently he is getting the best peer help from teammate and Texas commit Zac Swanson. Mardale is big, and strong, and can get in the backfield quick. He is still transitioning into the position at the highest level. Definitely a kid that should be on the radar he is top three at his position in his class locally, and will likely end the season number two.

Other playmakers

There were a lot of other players that showed up, some didn’t check in. ‘23 Robert Moore from Saguaro is a talented running back, but has to sit the year for double transfer. I'd like to see him back competing before I just slot him in he is VERY strong and a hard between the tackles runner. ‘24 athlete Kyran Jones from Saguaro is a talented athlete I would just like to see some more film on him. Helijah Hilai I think is a fantastic center for ALA QC, but I know they are gonna say he doesn’t check the box for height. Can’t wait till the next game, and I can see some more locals!!