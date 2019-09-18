ArizonaVarsity's Alec Simpson will be hitting high school sidelines this year, looking for standout performers on the gridiron. Alec is a former D1 recruit, who played football at University of Nevada before hanging up his cleats and pursuing the remainder of his education at Arizona State. You can follow Alec on Twitter HERE. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

On Friday I went out to Florence High school to get my first look at Regen Terry, a 6-4, 235 Defensive End who absolutely towers over the competition. Here are a few takeaways.

Strengths

1) Size Regen Terry is certainly a big time athlete, especially at his size (6-4, 235), which gives him a huge advantage especially in the 3A region. With a player like Terry, who is comparable in size to former Highland 4-star LB Tyler Johnson, you want to see him be able to dominate smaller competition, and he did plenty of pushing people aound against Blue Ridge on Friday. He also has the frame to definitely add solid weight at the next level.

Here’s another clip of 6-4, 245 Florence DE Regen Terry. He gets past the RT and RB to PJ London in under 3 seconds off the edge. Blue Ridge’s game plan was basically to runnor roll away from his side all game long, and it worked, as they won 28-27. pic.twitter.com/Gll4bzSQuS — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 18, 2019

2) Reaction Time Regen Terry has a solid get off from the line of scrimmage. He is able to get off as soon as the ball is snapped, and read whether its pass or run. What wasn't seen is if he can maintain that acceleration when having to adjust to improvisation. On a few occasions, Blue Ridge QB PJ London was able to feel the pressure from Terry and step out of trouble, and on one of those occasions, that caused a charging Terry to completely demolish his own teammate rather than the quarterback.

Both 6-4, 245 Regen Terry and 6-2, 190 defensive end Wyatt Manning thought they had Blue Ridge QB PJ London in their sites, but he stepped forward in the pocket... and Gopher on Gopher crime ensued.



Still, you can see why Florence’s Regen Terry is a coveted pass rusher 💥 💪🏾 💥 pic.twitter.com/TaPqivziQW — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 18, 2019

3) Instincts and Leadership

It was clear that the coaches are comfortable communicating with Regen Terry throughout the game, as he was tasked with relaying many calls from the sideline. Despite Blue Ridge's game plan centering around keeping the ball away from whichever side Terry was lined up on, he was still able to diagnose very quickly where the ball was headed, and attempt to make a play

Opportunity

I think the area of opportunity for Regen Terry to improve the most would be that he could play a bit lower at the Defensive end position. There tends to be some standing up on his get off, and even though it's tough agoinst the smaller players in the 3A, lower man always wins on the defensive line. I think if Terry is able to improve those mechanics, he will be a solid impact guy at the power 5 level.



Regen Terry's Highlights