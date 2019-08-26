ArizonaVarsity's Alec Simpson will be hitting high school sidelines this year, looking for standout performers on the gridiron. Alec is a former D1 recruit, who played football at University of Nevada before hanging up his cleats and pursuing the remainder of his education at Arizona State. You can follow Alec on Twitter HERE. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Simpson's Standouts: Mesquite at Gilbert

Nick Dery (6) intercepts Will Plummer in the third quarter of Mesquite's 41-24 win over Gilbert (Ralph Amsden)

On 8/23, Alec Simpson took in the second half of the matchup of Mesquite at Gilbert, a game that was already well in hand by the time he arrived. Mesquite would go on to win, 41-24. Here are Alec Simpson's standouts:

Ty Thompson, Mesquite QB

Ty Thompson (Ralph Amsden)

Ty Thompson showed me that he was a premier quarterback. He had some throws that made me say “wow," and kept a cool and calm demeanor both throughout the game, and in his interview with Chilly afterward. I'm excited to follow Ty Thompson and this Mesquite team during the 2019 football season.

Andrew Morris, Mesquite WR

2022 Mesquite WR Andrew Morris (Ralph Amsden)

Andrew Morris at WR for Mesquite was someone that really got my attention. Great athletic ability and size for a 2022 guy. Keep an eye out for Morris, because after his 131-yard, 2 TD performance against Gilbert, the Wildcats' secret weapon secret is no longer a secret.

Will Plummer, Gilbert QB

Will Plummer and the Gilbert offensive line (Ralph Amsden)

It was a rough night for the Gilbert Tigers, but I saw some flashes of a bigtime player in the Arizona QB commit Will Plummer. He was able to connect with Tyler Hironka well late in the game on TD pass that had some serious heat. Plummer’s fight to keep playing the game until the final whistle blew was something that really got my attention. Will Plummer is a true dual threat guy and he proved his toughness against Mesquite.

Honorable Mentions