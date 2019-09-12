Alec Simpson is a staff reporter for ArizonaVarsity.com, and a former linebacker at Nevada. Here, he offers his advice to some of the Arizona high school players whose shoes he was recently in.

My senior year at Palisades Charter High School in Southern California, we had a game 1 matchup against one of the top teams in the state- Sierra Canyon. We came into that game thinking we were the better football team. Any team should have that mindset. But we didn't execute our game plan, and they did. It was that simple. We lost that game 42-7. They were the better football team on the field that Friday night, but that didn't mean we packed it in and gave up on the season. Here below are some tips on how my teammates and I were able to overcome that loss and bounce back:

1) Thank you, next

When taking a huge loss, it's hard to think ahead, but that's exactly what needs to be done. Think of your next opponent. Think of what you're going to do differently, both physically and mentally when heading into the next game, rather than sulking over the negatives from the last game.

2) We all need somebody to lean on

After you lose, the best thing you can do is rely on your teammates for support. Football is a team sport and a brotherhood. Rely on your brothers to bounce back and make the most out of the next games you have coming up.

3) Ain't it fun

Enjoy this game of football. No matter a win, or a loss. This game is incredible, and unlike any sport out there. You only get so many opportunities to play this game until it's gone. As Chilly says, "this game will never love you as much as you love it," but that's no reason to love playing this game any less. The fact that football doesn't last forever shouldn't be a point of anxiety, it should free you up to cherish each moment. Make the most of every opportunity you get on that field, and enjoy it!

4) Sit down, be humble

Take the criticism that comes with watching the film after a loss. Coaches are going to point out what you did wrong on tape, so don't take it personal. Use the opportunity to make sure and jot everything down so you can make week-by-week adjustments for each opponent, and get the most out of yourself as a player.

5) We're not gonna take it