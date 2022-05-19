South East Valley showcase recap
Went to Williams Field to check out some of these East Valley powerhouses. Basha, Chandler, Red Mountain, and Williams Field were all in attendance, and the event was super organized with bigs going first then skills. Tons of colleges in were there. I think this was the biggest one. Some of the biggest names in recruiting this year so I guess it was to be expected that this would be the biggest?
Williams Field
JT White '24 OL
6'3 310 and is absolutely nasty. Good overall strength and solid feet. Technique is good, uses leverage well, and has a lot of attitude when he is blocking which I love.
Colten Campbell '23 OL/DL
Legit 6'5 looks about 240. Not sure which side I like him on more, but he has grown like 4 inches since I saw him last, and just has to fill it out. Is a good student of the game with a high football IQ. I think he could be a better prospect on the offensive line.
Josiah Dye '23 DB
6'1, and athletic. Will be a corner at Williams field, but long term I think he will be a better Safety. Good ball skills, does well shadowing the receiver, and reacting to the QB.
Basha
Ryan Blum '23 IOL
6'2ish 285 strong, and has really good feet. Dominated a few weeks ago at the under armour camp winning OL MVP. Aggressive at the point of attack, and does a good job staying in front of defenders.
Demond Williams '24 QB-Dual Threat
The fastest high school (actual) QB I've seen in person. Great mechanics and throws the ball well to all three levels with high accuracy. One of the best off platform throwers, and the throwing mechanics don't change much. He is a dual threat but not uncomfortable in the pocket, and working within it. Incredible level of creativity behind the line of scrimmage.
Red Mountain
Braeden Kaczmarek '23 Edge
Has a good frame at 6'4 and 250. Strong, and fast upfield. Shows ability to be violent with his hands and pursues hard. Should easily double his output from last year 5 sacks 9 TFLs.
Lennox Lawson '23 WR/RB
I like him in the slot running short, and intermediate routes, and gaining big chunks. Might snap someones ankles the way he changes direction. He's the big play waiting to happen, a real hold your breath every time he touches the ball type.
Jakobi Lane '23 WR
6'5 with incredible wingspan excellent deep route runner posts, corners, and fades are all day. Has great hands, and is the reigning champ of 50/50 passes. . The ultimate goal line end zone weapon!
Chandler
Justice Spann '24 WR
Good route runner with good speed, and does well on 50/50s. Catches the ball well with DBs all over him, creating windows for his QB's, and is a solid run blocker.
Dylan Raiola '24 QB Pocket Passer
One of the best pure pocket passers Ive seen in this state. Consistent mechanics, and really patient. Not a dual threat guy, but can move, and buy time. Really strong arm, can hit any area of the field, and makes every throw look effortless. Really gives me Devin Brown vibes who is currently at Ohio St where Raiola is committed.