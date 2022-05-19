South East Valley showcase recap

Went to Williams Field to check out some of these East Valley powerhouses. Basha, Chandler, Red Mountain, and Williams Field were all in attendance, and the event was super organized with bigs going first then skills. Tons of colleges in were there. I think this was the biggest one. Some of the biggest names in recruiting this year so I guess it was to be expected that this would be the biggest?

6'3 310 and is absolutely nasty. Good overall strength and solid feet. Technique is good, uses leverage well, and has a lot of attitude when he is blocking which I love.

Colten Campbell '23 OL/DL

Legit 6'5 looks about 240. Not sure which side I like him on more, but he has grown like 4 inches since I saw him last, and just has to fill it out. Is a good student of the game with a high football IQ. I think he could be a better prospect on the offensive line.

Josiah Dye '23 DB

6'1, and athletic. Will be a corner at Williams field, but long term I think he will be a better Safety. Good ball skills, does well shadowing the receiver, and reacting to the QB.

Basha

Ryan Blum '23 IOL

6'2ish 285 strong, and has really good feet. Dominated a few weeks ago at the under armour camp winning OL MVP. Aggressive at the point of attack, and does a good job staying in front of defenders.

Demond Williams '24 QB-Dual Threat

The fastest high school (actual) QB I've seen in person. Great mechanics and throws the ball well to all three levels with high accuracy. One of the best off platform throwers, and the throwing mechanics don't change much. He is a dual threat but not uncomfortable in the pocket, and working within it. Incredible level of creativity behind the line of scrimmage.