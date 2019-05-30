On Friday, May 10th, I drove down to Mountain View High in Marana, AZ to see some teams from down south put on a showcase for college coaches. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to photograph the Mountain View, Canyon del Oro, or Marana practice sessions, but I did get quite a few shots of Tucson and Pueblo. Here are my photos and notes from the showcase:



Photo Gallery

Showcase Notebook

Mountain View

I wasn't able to catch much of Mountain View, but I am bullish on the Mountain Lions under new Head Coach Matt Johnson. Varney Larson is such a versatile player out of the backfield, and I'm curious to see how he'll be used in Johnson's offense. Hayden Parson was one of my favorite sophomore quarterbacks in the 2018 season, and while I don't see him on the 2019 roster, if he's still there, I see him taking a big step forward.

Marana

I spent some time talking with head coach Louie Ramirez, and he made sure to let me know that people should have their eyes on the Ebunoha brothers. I interviewed the 6-3 2020 older brother Alfred at the 2018 Adidas Combine in LA, after he averaged 32 yards per catch as a sophomore. Coach Ramirez introduced me to the younger brother, 2022 WR/DB Chika Ebunoha, and I look forward to seeing him break out this year.

Pueblo

Pueblo impressed me with the size of the kids up front, especially compared to recent years. Take a look at the photo gallery above to see what I'm talking about.

Tucson

After watching Tucson practice, it's obvious they've got some serious athletic talent. The question mark for me is going to be finding a way to move the ball downfield through the air.

Canyon del Oro