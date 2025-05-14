Spring Ball Interview: Higley Head Coach Eddy Zubey

Higley is back in 6A after an impressive last 3-year-run at the 5A level that saw them win back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, and make an Open Division Playoff appearance last season.

This year, Gunner Farrell enters a season as the unquestioned starting QB for the first time in his football career, and the Knights are out to prove that they can compete with the best, regardless of classification.

Head Coach Eddy Zubey breaks down the roster and much more during Spring Practice in the interview below.

