Published May 12, 2025
Spring Ball Interview: Maryvale Co-Head Coaches Mark and Marcus Carter
Adam Beadle  •  ArizonaVarsity
Staff Writer
@therealbeadle

Mark and Marcus Carter were on the cusp of a title at Desert Edge when an investigation over a social media post regarding a Cactus player led the brothers to resign and spend a year coaching in Georgia. Now, the Carters have returned to their Phoenix Union roots to lead one of the state's most storied programs and producers of talent- The Maryvale Panthers.

Maryvale might be a notorious program for producing the likes of Philippi Sparks, Darren Woodson and Frank Garcia, but its notoriety in recent years has been for failing to get to .500- a feat the school hasn't accomplished since 2010.

Mark Carter (left) and Marcus Carter (right)

