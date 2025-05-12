Spring Ball Interview: Maryvale Co-Head Coaches Mark and Marcus Carter

Mark and Marcus Carter were on the cusp of a title at Desert Edge when an investigation over a social media post regarding a Cactus player led the brothers to resign and spend a year coaching in Georgia. Now, the Carters have returned to their Phoenix Union roots to lead one of the state's most storied programs and producers of talent- The Maryvale Panthers.

Maryvale might be a notorious program for producing the likes of Philippi Sparks, Darren Woodson and Frank Garcia, but its notoriety in recent years has been for failing to get to .500- a feat the school hasn't accomplished since 2010.

Join us in the Subscribers-only TeamAZV Forum as we discuss some of the things we're looking forward to from Maryvale this season, and check out the interviews with Mark and Marcus Carter below.