Standouts From ASU's 7-on-7 and Big-Man Sessions

Teams didn't have to go far to find a good opportunity to get some tune-up this offseason before the start of the 2025 Arizona high school football season. Over the last two weeks, Arizona State hosted 7-on-7 and Big-Man events, in which several of last year's top local high school teams competed, as well as several teams from California, including national powerhouse St. John Bosco. Arizona Varsity was on deck to see teams compete in each of the four sessions, and while we weren't able to watch or provide feedback on every player and team in attendance, several players caught our attention. Below are some of those standouts.

2026 Basha Quarterback Brodie Vehrs

The Northern Arizona commit helped lead Chandler Basha to win the second night of ASU’s 7-on-7 tournament on June 5. Vehrs, who will have an arsenal of Division I wide receivers next season, was showcasing just a flash of what he will likely want to accomplish with Basha next season: not only making it to the open division, but winning it.

2026 Liberty Safety Zeth Angel Thues

No surprise that the first in-state commitment in the 2026 class for the Sun Devils took home the MVP trophy as Peoria Liberty took down its rivals, Peoria Centennial, in the first session of ASU’s 7-on-7 tournament on June 3. Thues showed that he might be the most intimidating safety in the entire state.

2026 Arizona College Prep Quarterback Evan Heinrich

Heinrich was dominating against every single team Chandler Arizona College Prep faced in the three sessions the team participated in at ASU. One of the most underrated quarterbacks in the state will be a steal for any Division II or Division III program. Henrich helped lead the Knights to the semifinals of the 7-on-7 tournament twice on June 3 and June 10.

2026 Westwood EDGE Sinei Tengei

No surprise as to why Tengei is on this list. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Mesa Westwood prospect’s performance at ASU’s second Big-Man session was enough for ASU’s coaching staff to give him an offer. Less than a week later, Tengei became ASU’s second in-state commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

2026 Hamilton Safety Niko Jandreau

Jandreau’s vision defensively is one of the things that stands out the most about this game. The Oklahoma commit had an interception and several pass breakups that helped lead Hamilton to the semifinals in the second 7-on-7 session.

2027 Williams Field Wide Receiver Trey Smith

A 2027 wide receiver who continues to see his stock rise. Smith was named the MVP of ASU’s last 7-on-7 session Thursday evening. The Gilbert Williams Field wide receiver had several touchdowns that helped lead the Black Hawks to win the final pitchfork—ASU’s award to the team that won its 7-on-7 tournament.

2027 Williams Field Quarterback Dominick Barjona

Barjona demonstrated why he is poised for a stellar junior campaign. The 2027 quarterback prospect was turning heads and certainly proved that he’s ready to take the challenge as Williams Field’s starting quarterback this upcoming season.

2027 Chandler Offensive Lineman Sire Stewart

Stewart caught the attention of several ASU’s staffers with his performance in the Big-Man competition on Thursday evening, including being asked to take part in ASU’s “Best of the Best” event, which they do to end the night. Stewart, whose recruitment has rapidly picked up since the end of Chandler’s spring camp, is another player people should expect to make some noise this season.

2028 Mountain Pointe Wide Receiver Makai Nelson

Nelson was another player who caught the attention of the Sun Devils coaching staff, including wide receivers coach Hines Ward, who often would give Nelson pointers when the Mountain Pointe offense would be off the field. Nelson helped lead Mountain Pointe to the semifinals of ASU’s first 7-on-7 session on June 3 and was named Underclassman Offensive MVP of the tournament.

2029 Brophy Offensive Lineman Yuen Taufete’e

It’s incredibly early, but Taufete’e is making a case to potentially be the No. 1 prospect from Arizona in the 2029 class. The incoming freshman has never played football before, something that the average person would have never guessed if they watched him play on Thursday, as he dominated the competition in the Big-Man tournament. Was also selected for ASU's "Best of the Best" event on Thursday.