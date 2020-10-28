ArizonaVarsity - Streams & Memes with Jordan Hamm (Ep. 3): The Arizona Sports Sitcom Draft

Welcome to Streams & Memes with Jordan Hamm!

The Arizona sports scene has never been short on personalities you can laugh with (and at). On this episode of Streams and Memes, #TeamAZV members Ralph Amsden, Jared Cohen, Greg Esposito join Jordan Hamm try to build their best Arizona sports sitcoms using athletes, coaches and media members with Arizona ties. Come for draft strategies, stay for Jordan forgetting how many kids Ralph has. (52 Minutes)