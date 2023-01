Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his fourth year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE , and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:

Sunnyslope High School QB Luke Moga, has seen a massive spike in his recruitment since the season ended a few months ago. One of the top dual-threat QBs in the state of Arizona, Moga put up monster numbers during his Junior campaign, finishing the season with close to 2800 total yards and 31 total touchdowns. Moga has landed offers from numerous big-time programs which include ASU, U of A, BYU, Miami, and Oklahoma State. Moga sat down with ArizonaVarsity Head Football Analyst, Cody Cameron, to discuss his college recruitment.