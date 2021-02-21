ArizonaVarsity - Sunrise Mountain girls basketball rolling of late

The Sunrise Mountain Mustangs girls basketball team boarded the bus winners after a 54-21 road victory over Paradise Valley on Feb. 18. The Mustangs defeated defending-champion Millennium in overtime the next night, for a bit of sweet revenge against the squad that beat them in last year's state championship battle. Following the victory, the Mustangs boasted a conference-high 12 wins, and their 12-1 record with just six games left in the shortened AIA season had them ranked No. 2. They are showing improvement from last year, which was already the best, record-wise, in team history after reaching the final game for the first time. Sunrise Mountain is young, with only one senior on the varsity roster, but has proven its talent in a quest to return to the the top of the conference. And, while COVID-19 delays to the season and masks on the court at all times have wiped away any semblance of this being a 'normal' season, the Mustangs' goals have not changed. “We all want redemption. We want to prove that we can get back there again and win it this time," said sophomore Reena Bhakta.

Sophomore Reena Bhakta shoots a free throw in a recent Sunrise Mountain girls basketball game. (Eric Newman)

Coach Jenn Tolle has been impressed with the team's willingness to share the scoring load. Sophomore Mackenzie Nielsen and senior Julie Diveney both average double-digit scoring, at 13.5 and 11.5 points per game respectively, but seven Mustangs average at least 5 points and an assist per game. Against Paradise Valley on Thursday, the Mustangs moved the ball with some precise passes and spread the scoring out. With several players liable to hit a jumper or drive for a basket or foul, Sunrise Mountain's offense is rarely stagnant and opponents can not simply focus on guarding a handful of players. “It’s hard to worry about just one of them. And when we move the ball it gets really tough for teams because then you’re caught in a sort of blender with different match-ups and you’re worried about kids inside and then the shooters are outside just waiting for good looks," Tolle said.

Sunrise Mountain Mustangs girls basketball coach Jenn Tolle (middle) speaks to players during halftime of a recent game. (Eric Newman)

A drastic change responsible for some of the Mustangs' success has been their defense. The 21 points allowed at Paradise Valley - including just one basket in the fourth quarter - was the eighth consecutive game in which Sunrise Mountain allowed less than 40 before giving up 48 in overtime against heavyweight Millennium. The Mustangs' size and quickness allows the girls to switch on screens and defend different positions, and several of the girls can provide help at the rim. Bhakta, for example, is listed as a shooting guard/small forward hybrid, but is five-foot-ten, made a block and collected ten rebounds in the victory over the Trojans. Her effort is emblematic of the team's overall skill in stopping opponents. “I think we’ve really improved this season there, and it’s about the communicating and hustle. I don't think we're doing it differently, just all doing it a little better," she said. “Our shooting’s been back and forth, kind of shooting well at home and not well on the road, but that defense is something we know we have all the time so we’re focusing on that these last few weeks," added Tolle.

Sunrise Mountain sophomore Mackenzie Nielsen is averaging a team-high 13.5 points for the Mustangs. (Eric Newman)