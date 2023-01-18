What a difference a year makes. Sunrise Mountain was a top 10 girls basketball team in the state in 2022 - as the only 5A team to beat eventual champion Millennium in the regular season, then nearly made a hige comeback to beat the Tigers in the semifinals. Kellis finished the season 3-19. These Peoria Unified School District schools met for the first time this season and Kellis was undefeated in the regular season and ranked #4 in 5A (and #8 in the state in the new Open Division era). Sunrise Mountain came in after an upset loss at Centennial the night before that saw its ranking plummet to #15 in 5A and #43 in the Open Division. The top 32 teams get in. Sunrise Mountain came in determined and it showed all night. Jan. 13: #15 (5A) Sunrise Mountain 74, #4 (5A) Kellis 48



Sunrise Mountain sophomore guard Madison Cantrill squares up to shoot the three in the second half of the Mustangs' Jan. 13 home win against Kellis. ((Richard Smith/Arizona Varsity))

THE STAKES Though they were in the early season top 10 and Sunrise Mountain just dropped out of the top 40, the Cougars knew this would be their biggest challenge - even before the Mustangs' upset loss at Centennial. The home team knew another loss could knock it out of the Open Division picture completely and hamper its chances of a good seed in the 5A bracket. THE SCENE With the schools at opposite ends of the district, this isnot a rivalry packed with emotion. A decent crowd was on hand, but curiosity was in the air more than vitriol. The Mustangs crowd wanted to see if their girls could bounce back. And they wanted to see just how good Kellis was. Pretty sweet intro video by the Mustangs.



PLAYER OF THE GAME It was a tough call between two Sunrise Mountain seniors, Reena Bhakta and Mackenzie Dunham, since both finished with a game high 19 point. Dunham continued to be the double-double machine that she has been since the tail end of her sophomore year, adding 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. But I'll give it Bhakta by a nose. SInce Ysabel Puente transferred to Dream City Christian in the summer, the 5-10 Bhakta has become the Mustangs' point guard, while often guarding an opposing big. That was the case Friday as she finished with eight assists, four rebounds and three blocks. PLAY OF THE NIGHT Sunrise Mountain grabbed control of this game so quickly and never let go that it's really difficult to come up with anything resembling a big play. I guess it would be the early lead change, with Kellis up 7-6 midway through the first quarter. Dunham grabbed a bobbled defensive rebound just beyond the Cougars' three-point line and threw an cross-court outlet pass to the third senior star, leading scorer Mackenzie Nielsen, who gathered and shot a three fir a 9-7 lead.

Sunrise Mountain senior forward Mackenzie Dunham puts up a short jumper over Kellis senior forward Katelyn Mulholland in the second half of the Mustangs' Jan. 13 home ((Richard Smith/Arizona Varsity))

THEY SAID IT Sunrise Mountain coach Jenn Tolle: “There was definitely an extra something with us tonight," Tolle said. "It was already something we were looking forward to. But we definitely added extra fuel to the fire after last night. "The theme for us all year has been discipline. It was just having the discipline all night to know when we neeed to help and stay with our girl when we needed to stay with our girl. We've kind of been struggling with that so it was good to see that discipline on the court tonight," Tolle said. "Abby (Leahy) always gets whatever the touchest assignment is guard wise. She's a smart player and did a great job." "Those two kids are huge for us. Kenzie gets so much attention every game and people are so physical with her inside. I think I don't appreciate at times how hard it is for her and how hard she has to work. To do it night in and night out for how many minutes she does is pretty incredible," Tolle said. "Reena ... the way I describe to people is that she just plays beautiful basketball. She's incredibly smart and has great nuance to her game. She picks things up very quickly and plays very smart on defense. It's been awesome to see her get a chance to shine this season, and for other people to see what we know is there." Kellis coach Shanelle Balark: "I kinda anticipated them to be extra motivated because the last few years they beat both Centennial and us by 20 or more, so for them losing back to back isn't option," Balark said. "Teams adjust by face-guarding Shanielle Mallory and when they do that somebody else is going to be open. We kinda use everybody else, which is nice because our bench is deep. Tonight we had this anticipation of nervousness and worry that we just couldn't shake off." "It's been really fun, especially since we've been trying to build for the last couple years. Last year didn't go well for us, but this season has been great," Balark said. "We have a lot of seniors this year, so it's nice to see this progression in the last three years. We don't really get kids to travel to us. We get neighborhood kids so this year has been extra special. I'm hopeful we make a good playoff run." "It's going to be really big for us if we make the Open. I think it will help us to ahve momentum for the next few years and hopefully see that Kellis is a place that can compete. I've always known that but hopefully now more people see it."



