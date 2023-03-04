As the final seconds started to tick down off of the clock, tears began to flow from Sunrise Mountain senior point guard Mackenzie Nielsen’s face. A moment of vulnerability was a reflection of four years of sacrifice and heartbreak to get to this point.

Freshman year, Nielsen alongside Reena Bhakta and MacKenzie Dunham played in the first state championship game appearance in school history where the Mustangs would fall to Millennium 59-30.

Sophomore year the Mustangs would be bounced from the quarterfinals after a tough loss to Verrado and just one year later, the trio would once again see their season end at the hands of the Tigers albeit in the semifinals.

This year would be different however as there wasn’t heartbreak staring Sunrise Mountain down but jubilation as the Mustangs defeated the Canyon View Jaguars 52-47 to clinch the first basketball championship in school history.

Right away the Mustangs came out swinging as Dunham asserted her dominance in the paint pulling down seven rebounds to go along with six points in the first five minutes as Sunrise Mountain jumped out to an 11-4 lead.

But that would come at a cost, as the Mustangs attempted to add to their lead Dunham would pick up her third foul late in the first quarter which turned the tide in the Jaguars favor.

Freshman point guard Aaliyah Rogers would go to work immediately as she would drive inside of the paint which would collapse the defense and in turn allowed Natalie Yanes and Avery Spickler to get good looks as the Jaguars went on a 22-10 run to take a 28-23 halftime lead.

The third quarter would flip the switch back on for the Mustangs as Nielsen would score ten points in the period as Dunham, Bhakta, and sophomore Savannah Dotray would crash the glass and bring in 12 rebounds in the quarter amongst each other to tie the game at 38 entering the final quarter.

What makes Mustang basketball special is the way the girls play on defense and the effort and energy they put in on that end. With the championship on the line, the lineup of Dotray, Nielsen, Dunham, Bhakta, and sophomore Abby Leahy were able to pull away as Sunrise Mountain forced seven critical turnovers and blocked three baskets to go up 50-47 with under ten seconds to go.

Reena Bhakta stepped to the line to swish two free throws as she clinched the state championship for the Mustangs.