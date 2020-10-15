ArizonaVarsity - Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep 21) feat. Ralph Amsden + Week 2 Football Recap

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 21 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.

On this episode of the Take It E.Z. Sports Show, Zach and Eric look back at the second week of the Arizona high school football season. The two highlight the Thursday and Friday night gamesthey both covered and interview surprise guest and managing editor of Arizona Varsity, Ralph Amsden, about the show and his role on Friday nights keeping track of scores and highlights from members of Team AZV.

Zach and Eric also dive in to the games they’ll be covering this week and highlight some of their favorite and least favorite uniforms in the state. (70 Minutes)