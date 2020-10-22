ArizonaVarsity - Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep 22) featuring Andrew the Intern

Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep 22) featuring Andrew the Intern
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 22 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.
Eric Newman and Zach Alvira get together for the 22nd episode of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show, and interview Andrew Morgan, the TeamAZV Intern spearheading the weekly Twitch Simulation of the Week alongside Chilly.
Eric and Zach discuss the games they attended in week 3, and preview the prep games of week 4. (68 Minutes)
