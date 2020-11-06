ArizonaVarsity - Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 24) featuring Richard Smith

Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 24) featuring Richard Smith
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 24 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.
Eric Newman and Zach Alvira take a look back at Week 5 of the AIA football season and a look forward to Week 6 in Episode 24. The guys also interview Richard Smith, Editor of West Valley Preps. Stick around to the end, as Eric does his best to avoid Zach's questions. (84 minutes)
The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:
To listen to The Take It E.Z. Sports Show on Soundcloud, click play below or download the show by CLICKING HERE