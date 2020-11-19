ArizonaVarsity - Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 26) featuring Seth Polansky

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 26 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.

On this episode of the Take It E.Z. Sports Show, Zach and Eric highlight the games they saw in Week 7 of the Arizona High School football season and look ahead to the final week of the regular season. With playoff rankings, including the Open Division, set to be announced on Saturday morning, the guys share who they believe should be among the eight teams vying for a state championship. Zach and Eric also speak with Arizona Interscholastic Association Sports Information Coordinator Seth Polansky about his career and address the concerns surrounding the winter sports season in Arizona.