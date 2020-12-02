ArizonaVarsity - Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 28) featuring AIA Director David Hines

Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 28) featuring AIA Director David Hines
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 28 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.
In episode 28, the guys interview Team AZV's Chilly about the Chilly Bowl and AIA Executive Director David Hines about how COVID-19 has affected fall and winter prep sports in Arizona. Eric and Zach also touch on the AIA football postseason.
The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:
Check out our sponsors:
AAL: https://aall.net/
People's Mortgage: https://www.peoplesmortgage.com/licensed-arizona-loan-officers/?utm_source=Arizona-Varsity&utm_medium=landing-page&utm_campaign=Kevin-Kerivan
To listen to The Take It E.Z. Sports Show on Soundcloud, click play below or download the show by CLICKING HERE