ArizonaVarsity - Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 29) AZ High School Football Playoff Picture

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 29 of The Take it EZ Sports Show.

In this episode of the Take It E.Z. Sports Show, Eric and Zach highlight all of the action from the semifinal round of the Arizona high school football playoffs. The guys both shared their thoughts and overall analysis of what was an exciting weekend of football and look ahead to championship weekend. The guys also share who they believe will be crowned champion in each conference on Friday and Saturday and give a sneak preview of the costume Eric will be wearing following the Open Division State Championship after Mountain Ridge lost to Higley in the Chilly Bowl.