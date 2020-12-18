ArizonaVarsity - Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 30) Wrapping Up AZ HS Fall Sports

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 30 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show.

On this episode of the Take It E.Z. Sports Show, Eric and Zach recap the Arizona high school football championship games from this past weekend as the fall sports season has officially come to a close. The guys take a second to reflect on making it to this point during a pandemic and Zach shares his thoughts about fans being allowed on the sidelines of big games.