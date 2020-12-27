ArizonaVarsity - Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 31) Coach talk and AIA winter sports

Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 31) Coach talk and AIA winter sports
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 31 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show.
On this episode of the Take It E.Z. Sports Show, Eric and Zach discuss the resignation of Desert Vista football coach Dan Hinds, and the subsequent hiring of Ty Wisdom. The guys also talk about the AIA's winter sports delay, and ramble to an end eventually.
