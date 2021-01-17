ArizonaVarsity - Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 34) AZ High School Winter Sports

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 34 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show.

On this episode of the Take It E.Z. Sports Show, Zach and Eric discuss the back-and-forth about winter sports and share their thoughts about the season now approved to begin on Jan. 18 after previously being canceled. The two also dive deep into a heated discussion about threats made to board members and some parents’ inability to wear a mask for the sake of their kids having a season. The two also answer listener questions on Twitter and highlight the Ed Doherty Award ceremony that took place this past weekend. Make sure to stay tuned to the end as Zach surprises Eric with a game where he is forced to eat, save and throw away one of his favorite food items.