 ArizonaVarsity - Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 34) AZ High School Winter Sports
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-17 11:54:41 -0600') }} other sports Edit

Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 34) AZ High School Winter Sports

Eric Newman • ArizonaVarsity
Staff
@enewmanwrites
Eric is a guy who likes to write about sports. And he likes to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV. But, nobody pays you to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV.

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 34 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show.

On this episode of the Take It E.Z. Sports Show, Zach and Eric discuss the back-and-forth about winter sports and share their thoughts about the season now approved to begin on Jan. 18 after previously being canceled. The two also dive deep into a heated discussion about threats made to board members and some parents’ inability to wear a mask for the sake of their kids having a season. The two also answer listener questions on Twitter and highlight the Ed Doherty Award ceremony that took place this past weekend. Make sure to stay tuned to the end as Zach surprises Eric with a game where he is forced to eat, save and throw away one of his favorite food items.

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Pocket Casts

Radio Public

Spotify

iTunes


To listen to The Take It E.Z. Sports Show, click play above or download the show by CLICKING HERE


