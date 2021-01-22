ArizonaVarsity - Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 35) Winter Sports Are Here!

Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 35) Winter Sports Are Here!
Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 35 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show.
On this episode of the Take It E.Z. Sports Show, Zach, and Eric dive deep into AIA basketball as the season begins this week. The boys talk about some of their top teams and players, and how they think the season will shape up.
