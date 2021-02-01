ArizonaVarsity - Take it E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 36) COVID's Impact on High School and GCU

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 36 of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show.

On this episode of the Take it E.Z. Sports Show, Eric and Zach discuss whether parents of away teams should be allowed to attend high school sporting events in case of emergency. The guys also take a look at the standings across boys and girls basketball and soccer now two weeks into the season. Later on, in the show, Eric and Zach discuss Grand Canyon University’s surprising decision to up attendance numbers for its basketball game against New Mexico State, and Eric shares his disdain with the thought of attending a professional sporting event despite COVID-19 case numbers on a slow decline.











