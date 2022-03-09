 ArizonaVarsity - Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 81) Winter titles, spring sports and more
Take It E.Z. Sports Show (Ep. 81) Winter titles, spring sports and more

Eric Newman • ArizonaVarsity
Staff
@enewmanwrites
Eric is a guy who likes to write about sports. And he likes to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV. But, nobody pays you to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV.

The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Breaker // Google Podcasts // Pocket Casts // Radio Public // Spotify // iTunes

Eric and Zach are back for yet another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show, part of the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network. The guys recap the boys and girls high school basketball championships and Eric shares his displeasure with Loyola Chicago and Sister Jean back in the tournament yet again.

The guys then go over spring sports before sharing what they ate in the last two weeks.

