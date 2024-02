Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for a jam-packed edition of the Take it EZ Sports Show on the Arizona Varsity Podcast Network.

The guys talk snow moving sports around in Flagstaff before getting into quick state tournament previews in wrestling, soccer and basketball in Arizona, before talking about some of the coach openings in local high school football.

They discuss Brock Purdy getting set to play in the Super Bowl, and somehow Zach finds a way to call out colleague Jacob Seliga.