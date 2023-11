Zach Alvira and Eric Newman are back for the latest episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The guys congratulate the top teams, champions and more in various high school fall sports to start off.

Then Jacob Seliga joins Eric and Zach to preview high school football state championship brackets in Arizona.

As always, they finish with the best thing they ate in the past week.

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Arizona Varsity Podcast Network)

Twitter (Arizona High School Sports)

Instagram

Support our sponsor:

AALL Insurance