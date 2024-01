Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for the first Take it EZ Sports Show episode of 2024.

The guys meander a bit before getting into a few Arizona high school football awards.

Eric and Zach reveal the Arizona Varsity Offensive Players, Defensive Players and Two-Way Players of the year for the 2A-6A Conferences, as decided by the AZV staff.

There will be an article officially naming each player, along with the finalists, at a later date.