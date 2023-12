Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for another episode of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The guys talk about the Ed Doherty award ceremony, including the final nominees and winners.

Eric and Zach get serious for a few minutes talking about the Gilbert Goons, especially in the wake of their assault of a local high school athlete.

They get into basketball and preview some of the top stories heading into 2024.

Finally, the duo drafts their favorite winter holiday (mostly Christmas) plates of food, and Zach comes through with a major steal near the end.