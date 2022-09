The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for Episode 102 of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

In Episode 102, the guys spend time dissecting the Sports Illustrated article about the state of high school football -- good and bad -- in Arizona. There was a lot to think about, and Eric and Zach take some time to inspect all of it.

The guys finish with the best thing they ate this week, and the worst baseball pitch of all time.