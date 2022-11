The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for Episode 108 of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The guys start with some talk about Hard Knocks, as it begins its season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Then Eric and Zach get into volleyball playoffs, swim state titles and eventually the final week of the high school football regular season.

Finally, the guys talk about the best thing they ate in the last week. Shout out to Herr Thompson at Mayo High School.