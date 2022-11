The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Do you believe? Because neither of the hosts of the Take it EZ Sports Show are sure if they do or not.

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman talk high school championships in volleyball and cross country before diving into high school football playoffs.

They finish with the best thing they ate/drank in the last week, and Eric's answer may shock you.