The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The guys spend a few minutes talking about the danger of sports, coming on the heels of Damar Hamlin's injury for the Buffalo Bills.

Then the guys welcome Jacob Seliga on to talk high school basketball around Arizona.