After some internet issues, Zach and Eric are back for Episode 118 of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The guys bring on Jacob Seliga, staff at Arizona Varsity. They start by discussing NBA All-Star Weekend. Surprise, Eric thought most of it sucked.

The guys go on to talk high school soccer and basketball playoffs, going in depth on brackets heading into the final rounds.