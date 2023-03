The Take it E.Z. Sports show is available to download or subscribe to on all of your favorite platforms. CLICK HERE to to subscribe on Anchor, or choose from any of the following platforms below:

Zach and Eric return for Episode 119 of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The guys start by talking all about the winter AZ high school athletics champions.

They go over the first bit of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, before talking about the best thing they ate in the last week.