Zach Alvira and Eric Newman are back for episode 120 of the Take it EZ Sports Show.

The guys talk brackets in the men's NCAA Tournament, and lament not doing very well so far.

Eric and Zach are also watching high school sports as the spring seasons roll on, and the beach volleyball rankings are live.