 ArizonaVarsity - Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 39) Love, Questions and Suns
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-21 21:54:02 -0600') }}

Take it EZ Sports Show (Ep. 39) Love, Questions and Suns

Eric Newman • ArizonaVarsity
@enewmanwrites
Eric is a guy who likes to write about sports. And he likes to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV. But, nobody pays you to hike and exercise and read and chill and watch TV.

Zach Alvira and Eric Newman return for episode 39 of the Take It E.Z. Sports Show and dish on their unnecessary and unwanted Valentine's Day advice. They also answer few listener questions and ramble about the Suns.


